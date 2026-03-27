SWB RailRiders manager Duncan sees strong lineup ahead of 2026 season opener in Buffalo

Join our team as we kick off this week's latest local sports news, featuring the WVIA News Team and FOX56 Sports Director Bob Ide.

Roger and Bob are in the WVIA Podcast Studio talking baseball today. Friday is opening day for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, kicking off the season with a 1:05 p.m. game in Buffalo against the Bisons. The expected high temperature? About 30 degrees.

No matter. RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan is excited to hit the ground running in 2026 with a strong lineup including infielders Oswaldo Cabrera and Ernesto Martinez Jr., outfielders Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones.

Bob was at the RailRiders' media day this week, where he heard more from Duncan.

"You go down the order, and we've got some veterans ... two veteran catchers, we've got really smart infielders," Duncan said. "Just all around, it's some pretty good talent."

We'll also talk about Gerry McNamara being named Syracuse University's head basketball coach, with a formal press conference set for Monday.

Bob also discusses the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins clinching a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube channel.