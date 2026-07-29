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Public meeting planned for questions on Luzerne County anti-discrimination ordinance

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 29, 2026 at 2:46 PM EDT
Luzerne County Courthouse
Roger DuPuis
/
WVIA News
Luzerne County Courthouse

Luzerne County Council member Joanna Bryn Smith has scheduled a public meeting Thursday night to give residents a chance to ask questions about the county’s embattled anti-discrimination ordinance.

“Members of the public can ask any relevant question about the ordinance they want,” she said in a statement.

Bryn Smith said she and other members of council are concerned about "misinformation being presented" to encourage county residents to sign a petition seeking to overturn the ordinance or put it up for a countywide vote.

The countywide non-discrimination ordinance extends discrimination protections to classes not included under statewide and federal law — including protections from discrimination based on gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, veteran status, and physical or mental disability.

It was adopted by the county council in June with a vote of 7-4.

After successfully submitting an initial petition in late June, the petitioner committee has until Aug. 8 to obtain 11,650 signatures — 10% of the county vote in the 2022 gubernatorial election. If that is met, county council will have the choice to either repeal the non-discrimination ordinance or put it on the ballot for a referendum.

Bryn Smith said the public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Luzerne County Council Chambers at the County Courthouse, 200 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre.
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Local Non-discrimination ordinanceLuzerne CountyJoanna Bryn SmithLuzerne County Council
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
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