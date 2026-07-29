Public meeting planned for questions on Luzerne County anti-discrimination ordinance

Luzerne County Council member Joanna Bryn Smith has scheduled a public meeting Thursday night to give residents a chance to ask questions about the county’s embattled anti-discrimination ordinance.

“Members of the public can ask any relevant question about the ordinance they want,” she said in a statement.

Bryn Smith said she and other members of council are concerned about "misinformation being presented" to encourage county residents to sign a petition seeking to overturn the ordinance or put it up for a countywide vote.

The countywide non-discrimination ordinance extends discrimination protections to classes not included under statewide and federal law — including protections from discrimination based on gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, veteran status, and physical or mental disability.

It was adopted by the county council in June with a vote of 7-4.

After successfully submitting an initial petition in late June, the petitioner committee has until Aug. 8 to obtain 11,650 signatures — 10% of the county vote in the 2022 gubernatorial election. If that is met, county council will have the choice to either repeal the non-discrimination ordinance or put it on the ballot for a referendum.

Bryn Smith said the public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Luzerne County Council Chambers at the County Courthouse, 200 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre.