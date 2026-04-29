Master Gardeners say plan your vegetable garden now

PLANT PEOPLE: Master gardeners share spring planting tips

Wildflowers, daffodils and tulips have bloomed, showing the first signs of spring.

Soon, tomatoes, cucumbers and more will grow in backyard gardens.

Penn State Master Gardeners gathered at Penn State Wilkes-Barre Saturday for a Spring into Gardening event, sharing tips and inspiration for a bountiful gardening season.

Pa. lawmakers push ‘welcoming schools’ bills to strengthen protections for immigrant students

Some Pennsylvania lawmakers say, as immigrant students’ rights have come under attack, they want to take steps to ensure public schools remain safe and welcoming.

New state legislation would require schools to adopt policies that protect students’ privacy and limit ICE enforcement on school grounds.