EVENTFUL: Get outside for D&L Trailfest, garden tour and more this weekend

Summer is in full swing! And there is so much to do this weekend, including 5k races in Lackawanna County, a celebration of the D&L Trail in Carbon County and a garden tour in Luzerne County.

Carbon County D&L Trailfest

A community event in Lehighton on Sunday will celebrate the D&L trail, which is managed by the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

The free festival is happening at the Lehighton Outdoor Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, vendors and community resources.

The D&L Trail links communities from Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County to Bristol, Bucks County. The community will celebrate the trail in Carbon County this weekend.

Organizers want the public to learn more about the trail and the several communities it connects along 165 miles from Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County to Bristol, Bucks County.

Carbon County is the first to have the D&L trail fully connected. Plans are in the works to fill gaps in the Lehigh Valley and between Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre.

“Having a fully connected trail, not just throughout a county or region, but the entire corridor, is essential to help folks really understand the history of how anthracite traveled from the northern regions in Pennsylvania down to the Philadelphia area and really helped spur the industrial revolution,” said Alice Wanamaker, economic development manager at the D&L.

“I want to make sure that folks are taking part in that whether they're doing a 10-mile ride, a 15-mile ride or the entire 165-mile ride, that they have opportunity to stop and enjoy the communities that they're in along the way."

They're also encouraging people to engage with the D&L's Trail-Friendly Business program, which highlights businesses that provide lodging, bike racks and other amenities for trail users.

Sunday, June 29

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Lehighton Outdoor Center

136 Lehigh Dr., Lehighton

2025 Tour of the Back Mountain Gardens

The public will have the rare opportunity to see six of the best gardens in the Back Mountain region of Luzerne County on Saturday.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News A covered sitting area with contrasting colors and stained glass windows.

After purchasing a ticket, garden-goers will pick them up at the Dallas Twp. Municipal Building. They’ll be given six addresses to the gardens and be able to visit between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Susan French is chair of the event, hosted by the Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club.

“At each of the gardens, we're going to have exhibits by various garden-oriented companies like Creekside Gardens,” she said. “They're going to be out at one of the gardens doing a demonstration on pollinator plants.”

Other organizations such as the NEPA Bonsai Society, Penn State Master Gardeners of Luzerne County and more will be at the gardens.

Learn more in the latest gardening feature from WVIA News, Plant People.

2025 Tour of the Back Mountain Gardens

Saturday, June 28

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Rain or shine

5K Races in Lackawanna County

The Maintain the Lane 5K and 1 Mile Walk on Saturday morning will benefit the Shady Lane Cemetery in South Abington Twp.

The race is along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail starting at Olive Street. The cost to register is $25 in advance and $30 the morning of. Walkers can sign up for $15.

Runners will venture up and down the ski slopes at Montage Mountain in Lackawanna County.

If you’re looking for a more intense workout, the Mainline 5K Race on Montage Mountain will give runners the opportunity to tackle the slopes.

This race starts at 8:30 on Sunday morning and is part of the Black Diamond Running Series.

All participants will receive free admission to the waterpark at Montage after completing the tough trail.

