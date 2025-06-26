EVENTFUL: Get outside for D&L Trailfest, garden tour and more this weekend
Summer is in full swing! And there is so much to do this weekend, including 5k races in Lackawanna County, a celebration of the D&L Trail in Carbon County and a garden tour in Luzerne County.
Carbon County D&L Trailfest
A community event in Lehighton on Sunday will celebrate the D&L trail, which is managed by the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.
The free festival is happening at the Lehighton Outdoor Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, vendors and community resources.
Organizers want the public to learn more about the trail and the several communities it connects along 165 miles from Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County to Bristol, Bucks County.
Carbon County is the first to have the D&L trail fully connected. Plans are in the works to fill gaps in the Lehigh Valley and between Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre.
“Having a fully connected trail, not just throughout a county or region, but the entire corridor, is essential to help folks really understand the history of how anthracite traveled from the northern regions in Pennsylvania down to the Philadelphia area and really helped spur the industrial revolution,” said Alice Wanamaker, economic development manager at the D&L.
“I want to make sure that folks are taking part in that whether they're doing a 10-mile ride, a 15-mile ride or the entire 165-mile ride, that they have opportunity to stop and enjoy the communities that they're in along the way."
They're also encouraging people to engage with the D&L's Trail-Friendly Business program, which highlights businesses that provide lodging, bike racks and other amenities for trail users.
2025 Tour of the Back Mountain Gardens
The public will have the rare opportunity to see six of the best gardens in the Back Mountain region of Luzerne County on Saturday.
After purchasing a ticket, garden-goers will pick them up at the Dallas Twp. Municipal Building. They’ll be given six addresses to the gardens and be able to visit between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Susan French is chair of the event, hosted by the Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club.
“At each of the gardens, we're going to have exhibits by various garden-oriented companies like Creekside Gardens,” she said. “They're going to be out at one of the gardens doing a demonstration on pollinator plants.”
Other organizations such as the NEPA Bonsai Society, Penn State Master Gardeners of Luzerne County and more will be at the gardens.
Learn more in the latest gardening feature from WVIA News, Plant People.
5K Races in Lackawanna County
The Maintain the Lane 5K and 1 Mile Walk on Saturday morning will benefit the Shady Lane Cemetery in South Abington Twp.
The race is along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail starting at Olive Street. The cost to register is $25 in advance and $30 the morning of. Walkers can sign up for $15.
If you’re looking for a more intense workout, the Mainline 5K Race on Montage Mountain will give runners the opportunity to tackle the slopes.
This race starts at 8:30 on Sunday morning and is part of the Black Diamond Running Series.
All participants will receive free admission to the waterpark at Montage after completing the tough trail.
Other things to do this weekend:
- The 12th Annual Summit Hill Hootenanny is Sunday at 11 a.m.
- The Nanticoke Annual Big Bang Firework Event is Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m.
- A Jim Thorpe Pride Day & Crawl is planned for Friday.
- A Polish Picnic is happening Friday and Saturday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Dupont.
- First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre will host a Celebrate America Concert on Sunday at 3 p.m.
- The Shickshinny Borough Carnival is Friday through Sunday in Luzerne County.
- The Lake Foundation will host a Nurture in Nature group hike at the Trolley Trail in Lackawanna County.
- The Butler Twp. Summer Kickoff Festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Greenhouse Project will host a Bird Watching with Binoculars walk Saturday morning at Lackawanna State Park.
- The Swoyersville Recreation 3rd Annual Car Show is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will host a Ranch Dressing Festival Saturday.