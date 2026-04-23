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Penn State Master Gardeners to host Spring into Gardening event

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published April 23, 2026 at 11:26 AM EDT

The Penn State Master Gardeners will host a Spring into Gardening event Saturday Apr. 25, providing green thumbs an opportunity to learn and connect. There will be several workshops and educational presentations beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

Presentations will focus on growing a vegetable garden, getting the most out of your garden produce and more. There will be hands-on workshops and a community plant sale.

Spring into Gardening will be at the Bell Center for Technology on Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s campus from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event fee is $25 and registration is encouraged.

— Haley O'Brien
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News Briefs Luzerne CountyPenn State Master GardenersMaster GardenerDallasPenn State Wilkes-BarrePennState Extension
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