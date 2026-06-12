Preparations begin next week in Wilkes-Barre for America250PA concert series

Expect interruptions in the parking lot and restricted areas in Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre beginning Tuesday, June 16, as preparations get underway for the America250PA Commonwealth Concert Series.

Country-music group Lady A and R&B girl group En Vogue will perform a free show at the park on Saturday, June 20.

The park will stay open, however visitors are asked to use caution as heavy equipment will be in use to prepare for the concert.

The Nesbitt Park Boat Launch will be closed from Friday, June 19, at 8 p.m., to Sunday, June 21, at 8 a.m.

The concert series is a free five-city concert tour to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday. It also celebrates Pennsylvania’s historical significance as the birthplace of the nation.

For more details, visit concerts.america250pa.org.