NEWS VOICES: Health officials urge prevention during current tick bite spike for NEPA residents

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

The weather is getting warmer, and with that, peak tick season has arrived in Pennsylvania. This year is shaping up to be the worst in a while, all across the country. WVIA’s Lydia McFarlane stops by the WVIA podcast studio with everything you need to know to stay safe.

This conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: