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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Health officials urge prevention during current tick bite spike for NEPA residents

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 15, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

The weather is getting warmer, and with that, peak tick season has arrived in Pennsylvania. This year is shaping up to be the worst in a while, all across the country. WVIA’s Lydia McFarlane stops by the WVIA podcast studio with everything you need to know to stay safe.

This conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below:

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NEWS VOICES News VoicesTicksTick seasonEast Stroudsburg University
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News