NEWS VOICES: Union Pacific 'Big Boy' train headed to Scranton

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week we’re talking about trains - but not the train from Scranton to New York City that we’ve talked about before. This time, WVIA’s Roger DuPuis joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio with news about a different train making its way to the Steamtown National Historic Site for a special event.

Their conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: