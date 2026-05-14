Immigration in NEPA

National immigration clash plays out in divided Northeast and Central Pa.

As the debate over immigration plays out nationally, it’s also playing out in this part of Pennsylvania. Hear more of the series by WVIA’s Borys Krawczeniuk on the conflicting, regional views of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Indicators 2026: AI, Medicaid and tariff policies among national issues facing NEPA's economy

Economic, demographic, and quality of life trends have been at the heart of The Institute's annual indicators report over the 21 years it has tracked data in Northeast Pennsylvania.

This year, major national issues are making their presence felt: Artificial Intelligence, data centers, federal Medicaid cuts and tariffs are among factors casting shadows on the region's economy.