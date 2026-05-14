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Immigration in NEPA

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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National immigration clash plays out in divided Northeast and Central Pa.

As the debate over immigration plays out nationally, it’s also playing out in this part of Pennsylvania. Hear more of the series by WVIA’s Borys Krawczeniuk on the conflicting, regional views of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Indicators 2026: AI, Medicaid and tariff policies among national issues facing NEPA's economy

Economic, demographic, and quality of life trends have been at the heart of The Institute's annual indicators report over the 21 years it has tracked data in Northeast Pennsylvania.

This year, major national issues are making their presence felt: Artificial Intelligence, data centers, federal Medicaid cuts and tariffs are among factors casting shadows on the region's economy.

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UP TO DATE ImmigrationThe Institute
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News