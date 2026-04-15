Lackawanna County commissioners split, but approve policy on employees dealing with ICE agents

Two months after he proposed rules to manage Lackawanna County employee interactions with immigration agents, Commissioner Bill Gaughan wasn’t happy with the final version.

Gaughan voted for it anyway Wednesday. So did fellow Democratic Commissioner Thom Welby.

Over Republican Commissioner Chris Chermak’s dissent and objections from audience members in favor and opposed, Welby and Gaughan approved a policy regulating the way employees deal with immigration agents or any federal, state or local law enforcement inquiries.

“It does not go as far as I believe it should,” Gaughan said. “It does not create the bright line rules that I think many in the public were asking for. But it is also true that this policy is not nothing.”

The policy requires employees to:



Ask for an enforcement officer’s name, agency, official credentials and badge numbers.

Ask why the officer is at a county facility.

Request for a warrant, court order or other legal document the officer presents.

Contact a direct supervisor, department director and the county chief of staff.

Contact the county solicitor when agents present a judicial warrant, subpoena or court order; ask for access to confidential records; request detention of a county prison inmate; request records by phone, email or other informal means; and if there’s “any uncertainty about the legal validity or scope of a request.”

“Front-line employees should not independently make determinations about the legal validity or scope of any presented document,” the policy says.

The policy also says the county will not sign a 287 (g) agreement with the federal government. Named for a section of federal immigration law, 287 (g) agreements allow local law enforcement to help ICE agents enforce federal immigration law.

Gaughan's reasoning

Gaughan unveiled his Protect Our Neighbors ordinance in early February after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent contacted an emergency management official asking for help on a case.

Gaughan said he preferred that because it clearly forbid cooperation with immigration agents without a court order or warrant issued by a judge.

“Clear lines, clear rules, clear protection,” he said. “Commissioner Welby put forward a policy … It provides guidance, it creates a process. It ensures employees do not act on their own without legal oversight, and in a situation where we previously had no framework at all, I think that that matters. So I will be supporting this policy, not because it's perfect — because I don't think it is — but because it is a step forward in the right direction, and I believe that we can continue to improve it.”

Welby's reasoning

Welby, whose sister was a Scranton police officer, said he’s “torn” by the policy. A relative feels strongly about the need for tough immigration enforcement, he said.

“I feel very strongly about a lot of the issues, but also very concerned about a lot of the issues, very concerned about how this can impact our county, with something that we don't foresee. I mean, this is the hometown of Joe Biden, and I believe that we have people in Washington right now that would be eager to make an example of something in President Biden's hometown, and do things that certainly aren't welcome here.”

Welby said he fears Washington, D.C., officials will perceive Lackawanna “as becoming a sanctuary community” for illegal immigration.

“Which we are not and will not be, at least the county, from its perspective, will not be,” he said.

Chermak's reasoning

Chermak cited his past concern about illegal immigrants who killed American citizens and said he fears the county may be seen as a sanctuary for illegal immigration.

“I've stated on the record that I'm not going to vote to limit federal law enforcement or any law enforcement,” Chermak said.

“And it's very simple … How we operate here is, if there's a question, you call our solicitor and we call the chief of staff, that's what the employees will do," he added. "But I cannot vote to start a sanctuary issue. I'm not going to vote to impede law enforcement. And that's where I stand.”