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UP TO DATE

Gov. candidate Garritty calls for 'pause' on data center development

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Republican governor candidate Stacy Garrity calls for 'pause' on data center development during Luzerne County visit

Republican governor candidate Stacy Garrity renewed her call for a pause on data center development during a roundtable Monday in Luzerne County.

Her visit to the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Fire Department came less than a week after Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Archbald, the epicenter of data center development in Pennsylvania, after announcing new industry standards for developers to gain state support.

Pa. House approves bill to ban cell phones during school day, and measure heads to Senate

A statewide ban on cell phones in school advanced Monday, as the House approved a bipartisan bill that would limit use during the school day.

The state Senate approved a similar bill earlier this year, following calls from educators and Gov. Josh Shapiro to require schools to develop policies that ban cell phones.

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Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News