Gov. candidate Garritty calls for 'pause' on data center development

Republican governor candidate Stacy Garrity calls for 'pause' on data center development during Luzerne County visit

Republican governor candidate Stacy Garrity renewed her call for a pause on data center development during a roundtable Monday in Luzerne County.

Her visit to the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Fire Department came less than a week after Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Archbald, the epicenter of data center development in Pennsylvania, after announcing new industry standards for developers to gain state support.

Pa. House approves bill to ban cell phones during school day, and measure heads to Senate

A statewide ban on cell phones in school advanced Monday, as the House approved a bipartisan bill that would limit use during the school day.