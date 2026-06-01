Pa. House approves bill to ban cell phones during school day, and measure heads to Senate

A statewide ban on cell phones in school advanced Monday, as the House approved a bipartisan bill that would limit use during the school day.

The state Senate approved a similar bill earlier this year, following calls from educators and Gov. Josh Shapiro to require schools to develop policies that ban cell phones.

House Bill 1814 will now head to the Republican-led Senate. Rep. Mandy Steele, a Democrat from Allegheny County, sponsored the House Bill. It passed 126-75 in the Democratic-led House.

“Our children need this bill,” she said in a release. “It’s taken a lot of hard work to get this bill to this point, but it’s been worth the effort. Research shows that unfettered access to devices is harming our children, and many educators tell me this bill is desperately needed. Governor Shapiro has urged the General Assembly to send him a bill banning cell phones in schools, and I urge the Senate to send this bill to his desk for the benefit of our children.”

The House Bill would require districts to adopt a policy by the start of the 2027-28 school year that prohibits cell phone use during the school day. Exceptions could be made for medical or instructional purposes.

Shapiro issued a statement after the House vote Monday.

“Our kids deserve to learn in a classroom that’s free from distraction and where they can spend real time together, free from screens,” he said. “Protecting our kids' childhood is bipartisan — Democrats and Republicans agree on this. So let's get a bill to my desk and get this done.”

Other states, schools limit use

A growing number of states and schools have already limited cell phone use. Frequent access to cell phones can contribute to distractions, cyberbullying and reduced engagement in the classroom, advocates say.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia started this school year with new restrictions, bringing the total to 35 states with laws or rules limiting phones and other electronic devices in school, according to the Associated Press .

The Hazleton Area School Board last month approved a policy that will restrict use during the school day starting in the fall. Both Scranton Preparatory School in Lackawanna County and the Wyoming Area School District in Luzerne County created policies this year that require students to lock their phones in a pouch when they enter the building.

In schools where phones are banned, leaders have said "life has returned."

Union commends bill

The Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), the state's largest teachers union, commended the House vote. The legislation “establishes a consistent, statewide expectation that all Pennsylvania schools must restrict possession and prohibit student use of mobile devices during the school day,” according to the union.

PSEA President Aaron Chapin, a Stroudsburg Area middle school teacher, said that educators know that easy student access to smartphones, smartwatches and tablets is a problem in schools.

“We also understand that while a statewide standard is needed on student mobile devices during the school day, it is important to leave it up to each individual school entity to decide exactly how to limit possession,” Chapin said in a statement. “We commend the state House for passing a bill requiring ‘bell-to-bell’ restrictions on mobile devices while leaving it up to local school communities to decide how best to implement it. Educators, administrators, parents and students are in the best position to develop policies that best meet the needs of their school communities.”