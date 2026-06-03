Health officials urge prevention during tick spike

Tick bites up in US, Pennsylvania, this spring, prompting renewed emphasis on prevention

Late spring to early summer is considered to be one of two peaks of Pennsylvania’s year-round tick season, according to East Stroudsburg University’s Tick Research Lab.

WVIA’s Lydia McFarlane has what to know during the first peak of this year, as cases of alpha-gal syndrome which causes a red meat and dairy allergy, pop up around the state.

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital union nurses ratify three-year contract with new owner Tenor

Union nurses at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital ratified their first union contract focused on staffing and retention with new hospital owner Tenor Health Foundation Monday evening.

The Wyoming Valley Nurses Association, a local affiliate of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), represents 240 nurses at Wilkes-Barre General.