Health officials urge prevention during tick spike
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Tick bites up in US, Pennsylvania, this spring, prompting renewed emphasis on prevention
Late spring to early summer is considered to be one of two peaks of Pennsylvania’s year-round tick season, according to East Stroudsburg University’s Tick Research Lab.
WVIA’s Lydia McFarlane has what to know during the first peak of this year, as cases of alpha-gal syndrome which causes a red meat and dairy allergy, pop up around the state.
Wilkes-Barre General Hospital union nurses ratify three-year contract with new owner Tenor
Union nurses at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital ratified their first union contract focused on staffing and retention with new hospital owner Tenor Health Foundation Monday evening.
The Wyoming Valley Nurses Association, a local affiliate of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), represents 240 nurses at Wilkes-Barre General.