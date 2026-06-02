Wilkes-Barre General Hospital union nurses ratify three-year contract with new owner Tenor

Union nurses at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital ratified their first union contract focused on staffing and retention with new hospital owner Tenor Health Foundation Monday evening.

The Wyoming Valley Nurses Association, a local affiliate of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), represents 240 nurses at Wilkes-Barre General.

Terms of the contract, released as part of a statement issued by union officials, included guaranteed wage increases and adequate staffing provisions.

The deal was sealed less than 24 hours after the nurses' previous contract expired. PASNAP said 92% of the nurses voted yes to the new three-year contract.

“We all remember when our hospital was considered a leading healthcare institution known for excellence in patient care,” said Joyce Sciandra, RN, a Coronary Care Unit nurse at Wilkes-Barre General and president of the Wyoming Valley Nurses Association.

“When Tenor took over, we hoped they shared our commitment to putting patients first," Sciandra said. "With this contract and its strong focus on safe staffing and retaining experienced caregivers, they showed us that they are willing to partner with us to improve our hospital. Together, we are fighting to restore a standard of excellence to WBG for our patients and for every member of the staff.”

Tenor purchased Wilkes-Barre General along with Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton earlier this year. The hospitals all operate under their previous 'Commonwealth Health' name.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with PASNAP and look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship in support of our patients, employees and community,” Michael B. Clark, President of Commonwealth Health and Chief Executive Officer of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, said in a statement released Tuesday.

“Our registered nurses play a vital role in delivering high-quality care, and we appreciate their dedication and commitment. We thank all of our employees and physicians for remaining focused on our mission of providing safe, compassionate and exceptional care to those we serve,” Clark said.

Details of contract

The new contract includes:

Guaranteed wage increases between 3 and 6% in the first year of the contract

Wage increases of 3.5% for both the contract’s second and third years

Overtime pay increased from time and a half to time and three quarters

Increased wages for evening, night and charge differentials

Full and part-time members receive a bonus upon ratification

The contract addresses staffing as well. According to the new contract:

The hospital and union agree to adequate staffing

The hospital will make available all unit staffing guidelines

The union has the right to address staffing disputes or issues through the Patient Care Clinical Practice Council

Using agency nurses to meet staffing guidelines is the last option

Changes to staffing guidelines are not allowed without first discussing proposed changes through the Patient Care Clinical Practice Council

Registered nurses on orientation do not count towards meeting staffing guidelines

Guidelines account for breaks, lunches and time off

The contract includes staff safety commitments from the hospital. According to the contract: