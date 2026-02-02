100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Tenor Health closes deal to purchase three CHS NEPA hospitals

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Tenor purchases CHS NEPA hospitals for $33M plus $15M promissory note

Just days after receiving state approval, Tenor Health Foundation and Commonwealth Health closed a deal selling Tenor three Northeast Pennsylvania hospitals, both companies announced Monday morning.

The deal for Wilkes-Barre General and Scranton’s Moses Taylor and Regional hospitals was completed Sunday, they said.

Eboli chosen to lead PennDOT's Dunmore-based District 4

PennDOT has named a Lackawanna County native with extensive transportation engineering experience to lead the agency's Dunmore-based District 4.

Jonathan A. Eboli began his career in District 4 in 2010 as a civil engineer trainee and progressed through multiple positions before being named the state's chief executive for highway administration in March 2025.

