100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

NEPA hospital leaders reflect on three months under Tenor ownership

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Staff retention and stability: NEPA hospital leaders reflect on three months under Tenor ownership

Tenor Health Foundation purchased the financially struggling Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital in Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital from Community Health Systems in February. The hospitals retained their ‘Commonwealth Health’ name.

Now, three months later, executives are optimistic about the hospitals’ futures under the nonprofit’s leadership.

PennDOT to close Scranton's Linden Street bridge Wednesday for upgrade

A busy bridge in downtown Scranton will be closed from Wednesday until the end of the year for $6 million in rehabilitation, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said.

The Linden Street Bridge, between 7th and Mifflin avenues, crosses the Lackawanna River and Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority tracks.

BOOKMARKS: Otto Bookstore shoppers, supporters recommend recent favorites

Williamsport's historic Otto Bookstore recently opened its expanded space. It's the first time the store has expanded in more than 180 years in business.

Bookmarks stopped by the store's reopening reception to gather a few recommendations from the readers celebrating the store.

Tags
UP TO DATE The Otto BookstoreWilliamsportTenor Health FoundationCommonwealth HealthScrantonWilkes-Barre General HospitalLinden Street Bridge
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News