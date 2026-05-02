BOOKMARKS: Otto Bookstore shoppers, supporters recommend recent favorites
Williamsport's historic Otto Bookstore recently opened its expanded space. It's the first time the store has expanded in more than 180 years in business.
Bookmarks stopped by the store's reopening reception to gather a few recommendations from the readers celebrating the store.
Kathryn Nassberg, owner, The Otto Bookstore
Book: "A City on Mars: Can we settle space, should we settle space, and have we really thought this through?"
Authors: Kelly and Zach Weinersmith
It talks about whether the implications of what it means to settle in space and what are the logistics of that, and should we actually go through with it?
It's a fascinating read because everybody talks about the grand adventure of settling Mars or having colonies on the moon without thinking about, yeah, but how do we build the toilets? How do we make the food? How do we really get there?
It was just a very humorous, but still very fascinating look into all the logistics behind modern day space travel and even the legal implications of what it takes to get a settlement on Mars.
Joli Innerarity, event coordinator, The Otto Bookstore
Book: "Once Upon a Broken Heart"
Author: Stephanie Garber
It's a YA fantasy book about this girl who's just trying to figure out who she is in the world, but it's full of fae and magic and all of that.
I've read the entire trilogy, and she's coming out with a new book in September. They're just absolutely whimsical and fun.
Savannah Lorson, Marketing and Development Director, James V. Brown Library
Book: "Brimstone"
Author: Callie Hart
I feel like she's a fantastic writer who writes romantasy fiction.
It's a really good time, and you're going to be on the edge of the seat the whole time you're reading it.
Doss Hill, Snowden Library at Lycoming College
Book: "The Pretender: A Novel"
Author: Jo Harkin
It's about two boys, one of them is a king and one of them is a peasant boy, and they get switched.
And it's a true story — it's historical fiction from the 1400s.
Phoebe Wagner, professor of English, Lycoming College
Book: "The Saint of Bright Doors"
Author: Vajra Chandrasekera
It's a fantasy story, but it doesn't always feel like you're in a fantasy because there are still TVs. The main character doesn't have a shadow, and you go on his journey trying to kill his cult-leading father.
The writing is so beautiful, and really though, on top of that, there's a twist that you're not going to see coming that really made me want to go back and start the book over.
James Inwright, poetry host, Otto Bookstore
Book: "What Are You Going Through: A Novel"
Author: Sigrid Nunez
It's a novel of a woman just going through her life and experiencing a lot of difficult hardship, particularly with losing a friend of hers in a very complicated way.
Those are just books I've always taken a lot of comfort in. It's written in a way I haven't seen before, and I really recommend it if you are interested in personal works like that.
Alivia Tagliaferri, Lycoming Arts
Book: "The Sex Life of Food: When Body and Soul Meet to Eat"
Author: Bunny Crumpacker
It is a marvelous book about food and love and other spicy things. So pick it up, you'll enjoy it.
That's all for this Otto Bookstore edition of Bookmarks! We'll get back on schedule on May 16. It's Mental Health Awareness month, and I'm still looking for your favorite stories that tackle mental health topics.