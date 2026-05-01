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UP TO DATE

NEPA residents, officials experience royal visit

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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WVIA News

A royal visit through a NEPA lens: Meuser shakes hands with Charles, Bresnahan and Benedetto reflect on king's speech

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Thursday wrapped up a four-day state visit to the U.S. to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Their tour will leave lasting memories with some Northeast Pennsylvania residents.

EVENTFUL: Bookish events offer chances to boost libraries, authors in Lackawanna, Lycoming counties

Readers in Lackawanna and Lycoming counties will have opportunities to support libraries and local authors over the next couple of weeks.

The Valley Community Library’s annual Books Appétit fundraiser is up first on May 7, with music, food, drinks and raffle prizes on deck at the library in Peckville.

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UP TO DATE Dan MeuserRob BresnahanKing Charles III
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News