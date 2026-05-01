NEPA residents, officials experience royal visit

A royal visit through a NEPA lens: Meuser shakes hands with Charles, Bresnahan and Benedetto reflect on king's speech

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Thursday wrapped up a four-day state visit to the U.S. to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Their tour will leave lasting memories with some Northeast Pennsylvania residents.

EVENTFUL: Bookish events offer chances to boost libraries, authors in Lackawanna, Lycoming counties

Readers in Lackawanna and Lycoming counties will have opportunities to support libraries and local authors over the next couple of weeks.

The Valley Community Library’s annual Books Appétit fundraiser is up first on May 7, with music, food, drinks and raffle prizes on deck at the library in Peckville.