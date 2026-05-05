PennDOT to close Scranton's Linden Street bridge Wednesday for upgrade

A busy bridge in downtown Scranton will be closed from Wednesday until the end of the year for $6 million in rehabilitation, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said.

The Linden Street Bridge, between 7th and Mifflin avenues, crosses the Lackawanna River and Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority tracks.

The bridge, which is about 50 years old and carries 4,500 vehicles per day, "is past its useful life," PennDOT spokeswoman Elizabeth Fabri said.

Crews will rehabilitate its sub-structure and repair its deck and sidewalk, Fabri said.

Pedestrians will be able to cross, PennDOT officials said, while vehicles will be detoured along 7th Avenue to Lackawanna Avenue.

The project, primarily paid for with federal funding, comes as Dunmore-based PennDOT District 4 has a record $655 million in work planned for its six-county region this year.