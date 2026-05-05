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PennDOT to close Scranton's Linden Street bridge Wednesday for upgrade

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published May 5, 2026 at 2:37 PM EDT
The Linden Street Bridge, between 7th and Mifflin avenues, spans the Lackawanna River and Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority tracks. The bridge, which is about 50 years old and carries 4,500 vehicles per day, 'is past its useful life,' PennDOT spokeswoman Elizabeth Fabri said.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
The Linden Street Bridge, between 7th Avenue and Mifflin Street, crosses over the Lackawanna River and the Lackawanna Railroad Authority tracks. The bridge, which is about 50 years old and carries 4,500 vehicles per day, 'is past its useful life,' PennDOT spokeswoman Elizabeth Fabri said.

A busy bridge in downtown Scranton will be closed from Wednesday until the end of the year for $6 million in rehabilitation, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said.

The Linden Street Bridge, between 7th and Mifflin avenues, crosses the Lackawanna River and Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority tracks.

The bridge, which is about 50 years old and carries 4,500 vehicles per day, "is past its useful life," PennDOT spokeswoman Elizabeth Fabri said.

Crews will rehabilitate its sub-structure and repair its deck and sidewalk, Fabri said.

Pedestrians will be able to cross, PennDOT officials said, while vehicles will be detoured along 7th Avenue to Lackawanna Avenue.

The project, primarily paid for with federal funding, comes as Dunmore-based PennDOT District 4 has a record $655 million in work planned for its six-county region this year.

A digital sign alerts motorists to upcoming construction work that will close Scranton's Linden Street Bridge from Wednesday, May 6, 2026 through the rest of the year.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
A digital sign alerts motorists to upcoming construction work that will close Scranton's Linden Street Bridge from Wednesday, May 6, 2026 through the rest of the year.
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Local ScrantonLinden Street BridgePennDOTElizabeth Fabri
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
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