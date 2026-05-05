Bill named for Scranton detective passes Pa. Senate
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Bill named for Scranton's Gilmartin passes Pa. Senate, would boost penalties for trying to kill police
Sponsored by state Sens. Lisa Baker (R-Luzerne) and Rosemary Brown (R-Monroe), Senate Bill 1284 — Detective Kyle Gilmartin’s Law — would impose a mandatory minimum of 20 years for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer resulting in serious bodily injury. It would increase the statutory maximum from 40 years to a potential life sentence.
Keystone College baseball coach earns 800th win after dramatic 10-run inning
Keystone College head baseball coach Jamie Shevchik reached a giant milestone last week.
Williamsport’s Otto Bookstore debuts expanded space
The Otto Bookstore debuted its new space last week with a reception and open house. The store expanded this year for the first time in more than 180 years in business.