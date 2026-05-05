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UP TO DATE

Bill named for Scranton detective passes Pa. Senate

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Bill named for Scranton's Gilmartin passes Pa. Senate, would boost penalties for trying to kill police

Sponsored by state Sens. Lisa Baker (R-Luzerne) and Rosemary Brown (R-Monroe), Senate Bill 1284 — Detective Kyle Gilmartin’s Law — would impose a mandatory minimum of 20 years for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer resulting in serious bodily injury. It would increase the statutory maximum from 40 years to a potential life sentence.

Keystone College baseball coach earns 800th win after dramatic 10-run inning

Keystone College head baseball coach Jamie Shevchik reached a giant milestone last week.

Williamsport’s Otto Bookstore debuts expanded space

The Otto Bookstore debuted its new space last week with a reception and open house. The store expanded this year for the first time in more than 180 years in business.

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UP TO DATE Kyle GilmartinLisa BakerWilliamsportThe Otto BookstoreKeystone CollegeJamie Shevchik
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News