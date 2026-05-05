Bill named for Scranton's Gilmartin passes Pa. Senate, would boost penalties for trying to kill police

Scranton Police Det. Kyle Gilmartin will never forget the night that changed his life forever.

"I was at home with my wife, my 8-month-old son, just trying to spend time with my family, and I got a call to go into work," Gilmartin said. "Five hours later, somebody shot me in the head twice from 3 feet away."

In the early hours of Jan. 11, 2024 Gilmartin was ambushed as he and two other detectives worked to track down two suspects who were in the midst of a shooting spree.

He spoke about his experiences during a press conference at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Monday after the Senate voted 41-8 in favor of a proposed law that would increase penalties for the attempted murder of law enforcement officers.

Sponsored by state Sens. Lisa Baker (R-Luzerne) and Rosemary Brown (R-Monroe), Senate Bill 1284 — Detective Kyle Gilmartin’s Law — would impose a mandatory minimum of 20 years for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer resulting in serious bodily injury. It would increase the statutory maximum from 40 years to a potential life sentence.

Aiden Deininger and Jeremiah Cleveland, the suspects who pleaded guilty in Gilmartin's case, were sentenced to 25 to 83 years in prison and 20 to 43 years in prison, respectively.

But, as Baker recently told WVIA News, she was "stunned" to learn that the suspects in Gilmartin's case could have received as little as seven years' time.

Baker praises Senate's swift vote

The bill was forwarded from the Senate Judiciary Committee to the full Senate on April 21. It received broadly bipartisan support Monday in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 27-23 majority.

It now heads to the state House of Representatives.

"The Pennsylvania Senate acted swiftly today to strengthen penalties for individuals who attempt to murder our law enforcement officers," Baker said during the rotunda press conference, video of which was made available by Senate Republican officials, along with a prepared statement.

"This action is in recognition of the courage, bravery and resilience of Det. Kyle Gilmartin," Baker said. "It ensures that no other officer or their family will ever face the possibility of a convicted criminal getting off with a slap on the wrist sentence for trying to kill a police officer."

Brown agreed.

“This critical legislation closes a gap in sentencing and ensures that those who attempt to take an officer’s life are held fully accountable,” she said.

"I urge the House to take up this important measure,” Brown added.

Democrats hold a 102-99 majority in the House with two pending vacancies.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher, a Democrat whose conversations with Baker helped inspire the bill, agreed.

"When you read this bill, two things are abundantly clear: It is not partisan, which is exactly how it should be. This is about public safety, it's about protecting law enforcement, Gallagher said.

"And second, it is narrowly tailored to a specific set of circumstances," he said.

"When someone knowingly attempts to commit first-degree murder of a police officer — that is knowing they're a police officer and with the specific intent to kill them, and they cause serious bodily injury — in that scenario, a 20-year mandatory minimum is not only appropriate, it is absolutely necessary," Gallagher said.

PA Senate GOP State Sen. Lisa Baker speaks about Senate Bill 1284 during a press conference Monday afternoon, May 4, 2026 in the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg. Among those listening, from left, are Scranton Police Det. Kyle Gilmartin, Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters, Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher and state Sen. Rosemary Brown, who co-sponsored the legislation.

'A 20-year mandatory sentence is just'

Gallagher was joined Monday by representatives including the Pennsylvania State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and his fellow DAs from Northeast Pennsylvania: Sam Sanguedolce of Luzerne County, Marion O’Malley of Susquehanna County, Joe Peters of Wyoming County, A.G. Howell of Wayne County and Ray Tonkin of Pike County.

“When someone attempts to murder a police officer and leaves that officer with life-changing injuries, a 20-year mandatory sentence is just," Gallagher said.

"When you inflict catastrophic harm, traumatic brain injury, limited use of your limbs, when you take away someone's career, when you limit their interaction with their family, their friends, their officers, when you hurt their relationships with their children or their wives or their spouses or their department, a 20-year mandatory minimum is appropriate," Gallagher said.

Gilmartin is living that reality.

"I just want to thank God for allowing me to be here and thank God that all these individuals came into my life, and helped me carry my family through this event," he said.

"State, local, federal law enforcement, they're just normal guys that have families, just want to go home to their kids at night," Gilmartin said.