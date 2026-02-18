100 WVIA Way
Men involved in ambush of Scranton Police detective will spend decades in prison

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Scranton Police Det. Gilmartin gives impassioned remarks as men sentenced for his near-fatal shooting

Aiden G. Deininger, 22, of Old Forge, and Jeremiah Cleveland, 21, of Scranton, pleaded guilty in the fall for their roles and appeared in front of Judge Michael J. Barrasse on Tuesday for sentencing.

Deininger pleaded guilty to all of the more than two dozen counts against him, including attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder and aggravated assault. Barrasse sentenced him to 25 to 83 years in prison.

Cleveland, of Scranton, pleaded guilty to five of six counts, including aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 20 to 43 years in prison.

UP TO DATE Kyle GilmartinScranton PoliceScrantonLackawanna CountyAiden DeiningerJeremiah Cleveland
