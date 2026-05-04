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UP TO DATE

State senate bill would increase penalties for people who attempt to murder law enforcement officers

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Baker bill would increase penalties for people who attempt to murder law enforcement officers

The men who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Scranton Police Det. Kyle Gilmartin each was sentenced to decades in prison.

State Sen. Lisa Baker couldn't believe that Aiden Deininger and Jeremiah Cleveland could have received as little as seven years' time for the 2024 ambush.

Fast Track no more: Pa. kicks Archbald data center campus off permit program

Archbald 25 Developer LLC’s Project Gravity is no longer in the PA Permit Fast Track Program.

The state sent Project Gravity notice last week. The notice says they were removed from the program due to “lack of responsiveness and unwillingness to provide a transparent overview of the project.”

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UP TO DATE Archbald 25 Developer LLCArchbald BoroughLackawanna CountyLisa BakerKyle GilmartinPA Permit Fast Track Program
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News