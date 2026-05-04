State senate bill would increase penalties for people who attempt to murder law enforcement officers

Baker bill would increase penalties for people who attempt to murder law enforcement officers

The men who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Scranton Police Det. Kyle Gilmartin each was sentenced to decades in prison.

State Sen. Lisa Baker couldn't believe that Aiden Deininger and Jeremiah Cleveland could have received as little as seven years' time for the 2024 ambush.

Fast Track no more: Pa. kicks Archbald data center campus off permit program

Archbald 25 Developer LLC’s Project Gravity is no longer in the PA Permit Fast Track Program.

The state sent Project Gravity notice last week. The notice says they were removed from the program due to “lack of responsiveness and unwillingness to provide a transparent overview of the project.”