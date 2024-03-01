100 WVIA Way
Gilmartin coming home; injured officer to speak at police station

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 1, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
Kyle Gilmartin
Submitted
Kyle Gilmartin

Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin is coming home.

The officer, who was critically wounded on the job in a “gang-related” shooting in January, will be welcomed back at Scranton Police Headquarters around 2 p.m. today, the city said in a release.

Gilmartin has spent five weeks at a rehabilitation hospital in Philadelphia. He is expected to speak at today’s ceremony, and will attend next week’s State of the Union address as U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright’s guest.

The public is welcome to attend Gilmartin’s homecoming at the police department. The Scranton Police Department advises any residents to park in the garage at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

The 100 block of South Washington Avenue will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 1 to 3 p.m.

WVIA News will be covering the officer’s return. Check here for updates throughout the day.
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
