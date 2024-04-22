100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local officials investigating animal cruelty

By WVIA News
Published April 22, 2024 at 11:03 AM EDT

The Luzerne County District Attorney's office is investigating a cockfighting ring.

SPCA officers visited a home in Sugarloaf Twp. in March and found roosters with evidence that they were used for fighting. The birds also lacked food and water.

On April 10, the officers along with detectives from the DA's office searched the home of Reynaldo DeJesus Castillo, 62, and Annies Martires Castillo, 69, on Sugarloaf Heights Road.

They found 77 hens and 59 roosters, along with two dead roosters, 30 eggs and multiple gloves used to cover rooster spurs to practice fighting. There also found Super Vermi-Gallo, a substance known to be used to promote fighting.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact SPCA Officers Wayne Harvey or Vickie Vangorder at 570-825-4111 x112.
Tags
News Briefs Luzerne County
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News