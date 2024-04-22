Local officials investigating animal cruelty

The Luzerne County District Attorney's office is investigating a cockfighting ring.

SPCA officers visited a home in Sugarloaf Twp. in March and found roosters with evidence that they were used for fighting. The birds also lacked food and water.

On April 10, the officers along with detectives from the DA's office searched the home of Reynaldo DeJesus Castillo, 62, and Annies Martires Castillo, 69, on Sugarloaf Heights Road.

They found 77 hens and 59 roosters, along with two dead roosters, 30 eggs and multiple gloves used to cover rooster spurs to practice fighting. There also found Super Vermi-Gallo, a substance known to be used to promote fighting.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact SPCA Officers Wayne Harvey or Vickie Vangorder at 570-825-4111 x112.