Severe weather prompted Luzerne County tornado warning
Powerful storms tore through the area Wednesday afternoon for the second time this week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for Luzerne County.
An NWS alert sent out at 5:27 p.m. urged people in the area to take shelter immediately. According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sugar Notch, near Wilkes-Barre, moving east at 40 mph.
Additionally, NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning until at least 6:30 p.m. for northeastern Luzerne County, southeastern Lackawanna County and southwestern Wayne County, with 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail possible.
Many surrounding counties remained under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Wednesday's severe weather comes on the heels of severe storms that tore across the region on Monday, downing trees and leaving many people without power.