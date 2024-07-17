100 WVIA Way
Severe weather prompted Luzerne County tornado warning

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published July 17, 2024 at 5:59 PM EDT
Storm clouds rolled through Jenkins Township around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday July 17.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
Powerful storms tore through the area Wednesday afternoon for the second time this week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for Luzerne County.

An NWS alert sent out at 5:27 p.m. urged people in the area to take shelter immediately. According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sugar Notch, near Wilkes-Barre, moving east at 40 mph.

This warning message went out to cellphones in and around Luzerne County on Wednesday evening/.
Additionally, NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning until at least 6:30 p.m. for northeastern Luzerne County, southeastern Lackawanna County and southwestern Wayne County, with 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail possible.

Many surrounding counties remained under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Wednesday's severe weather comes on the heels of severe storms that tore across the region on Monday, downing trees and leaving many people without power.
