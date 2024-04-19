100 WVIA Way
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks May 20, 2024, at a Dallas Township fundraiser for Republican 8th Congressional District candidate Rob Bresnahan, who's standing behind Johnson.
Bresnahan Campaign
/

Bresnahan Campaign
Local
House speaker visits NEPA to campaign for Republican congressional candidates
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Speaker Mike Johnson raised money for U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser and first-time candidate Rob Bresnahan
Caitlin Mackiewicz
Local
Luzerne County Court rulings today mean another 13 uncounted votes can be tallied in state House race
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Caitlin Mackiewicz
Local
Republican Dino Disler uses write-in votes to win the nomination for state 121st House District seat
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News

The WVIA News team is committed to bringing you the latest on elections happening throughout northeast and north central Pennsylvania.

VOTER RESOURCES

Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Primary Primer
We'll talk about the PA Primaries, why they matter, and more.
Episode: S2023 E25 | 26:59
