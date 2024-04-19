Speaker Mike Johnson raised money for U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser and first-time candidate Rob Bresnahan
Lawyers spar over write-in and provisional ballots as challenger Jamie Walsh still leads Rep. Mike Cabell by three votes
Final result in Republican race between state Rep. Mike Cabell and challenger Jamie Walsh could depend on a court ruling
County will not grant permission for federal monitors to be stationed inside polling places, however.
Follow along as the WVIA News Team brings you updated election news from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.
Statewide races for attorney general, auditor general and treasurer highlight the primary election ballotChoices in local state representative and Senate races are few
Jamie Walsh wants to oust Rep. Mike Cabell, a fellow Republican, by beating him in primary election Tuesday
April 23 election ballots include special and primary elections