AP: Democratic justices win Pennsylvania Supreme Court retention battle

A trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices have been successful in their bid for retention, the Associated Press is reporting.

Voters have given Democrats Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht 10 more years on the bench in a contentious race that saw partisan tensions running high and substantial campaign spending.

Pennsylvania elects its statewide judges to 10-year terms, then holds nonpartisan “retention elections” — a simple “yes” or “no” vote — to determine whether the judge will serve another term.

The state’s Supreme Court had a 5-2 Democratic majority entering Tuesday’s election, in which Republicans campaigned to try to stop the three judges up for retention.

AP statistics showed each justice winning retention by a roughly 60-40% vote.