Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti dominates in third run for mayor

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti cruised to an easy re-election victory over three challengers in the election Tuesday, despite already signaling she will run for Congress next year.

With 44 of 48 precincts reporting, Cognetti, a Democrat, had 8,737 votes, Republican Trish Beynon had 3,208; former City Councilman Gene Barrett, 3,187; and Frederick “Rik” Little, 138.

The challengers tried to turn Cognetti’s announced bid for the 8th Congressional District seat in 2026 into a liability but failed badly.

Beynon and Barrett focused their campaigns on promises to better pave streets, eliminate blight and control crime. Both claimed crime was up during Cognetti’s six years as mayor, but criticized her announced plans for Congress.

“I'm here to be your mayor,” Barrett said when the candidates debated Oct. 16 at the University of Scranton. “I'm not trying to propel myself to a higher position in government.”

“I'm not going anywhere. I'm here for the next four years to do the best job I can for everybody,” Beynon said during the debate.

Cognetti reminded voters she replaced a mayor, Bill Courtright, who went to prison on corruption charges, arguing she has run a highly ethical City Hall centered on serving all city residents instead of the favored few.

Scranton, she said, was on the rise because of her modernization of City Hall processes, upgrades to city parks and investment in police and firefighting equipment.

“The people that are on the stage with me tonight would take us right back to where we were,” she said. “If I am elected to Congress in 2026, I will make damn sure that in 2027 there is someone sitting here on this debate stage that I can pass the torch to to continue to make progress.”

For Cognetti, winning re-election by a solid margin means avoiding embarrassing questions about her viability as a congressional candidate after a weak mayoral election performance.

