Democrats win big in state, local elections

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti scores dominant win in third run, says 'an honor' to serve as mayor

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti cruised to re-election over three challengers in the election Tuesday, despite already announcing she will run for Congress next year.

With all 48 precincts reporting, Cognetti, a Democrat, had 9,701votes; Republican Trish Beynon, 3,589; former City Councilman Gene Barrett, 3,553; and Frederick “Rik” Little, 154.

Thom Welby wins special election for Lackawanna County commissioner

Former state Rep. Thom Welby won the special election for Lackawanna County commissioner, according to unofficial results from the election Tuesday.

With all 163 precincts reporting, Welby, the Democratic nominee, won with 27,793 votes. Chet Merli, the Republican nominee, had 20,453; and Able and Independent candidate Michael Cappellini had 15,688.

Welby will replace Brenda Sacco, who was sworn in Oct. 22 to replace Matt McGloin, who resigned eight months earlier.

Democrats ride to victory in key Luzerne County races, proposed charter changes rejected

Democrats rode to victory in the race for Luzerne County Council Tuesday night, reclaiming the body's majority, while voters handed the county controller's office to another member of their party.

In a separate question, voters also rejected proposed changes to the county's home rule charter.