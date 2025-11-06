100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Lackawanna County DA investigating alleged paper ballot tampering

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office is investigating alleged paper ballot tampering at a West Scranton voting precinct during the election Tuesday.

District Attorney Brian Gallagher said a judge of elections interested in getting elected to the job wrote her name on ballots under the section for the judge office and handed them to voters.

Pennsylvania Democrats make significant gains in 2025 election

Pennsylvania Democrats hope that, after a successful election this week, they have turned the corner after a dismal presidential year. State party chair Eugene DePasquales said that grassroots organizing in more rural areas helped ensure the retention of three state Supreme Court justices backed by Democrats.

Voters in counties such as Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland -- all of which supported Donald Trump last year -- all supported keeping the justices for another term.

Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
