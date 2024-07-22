100 WVIA Way
Mayor Brown: Wilkes-Barre will clean camps from Kirby Park this week

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published July 22, 2024 at 12:11 PM EDT
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown on Monday announced that city officials will be clearing camps from the riverfront area of Kirby Park starting Thursday, July 25, citing what he called 'significant health and welfare issues,' such as the pile of trash seen here.
Photo courtesy City of Wilkes-Barre
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown on Monday announced that city officials will be clearing camps from the riverfront area of Kirby Park starting Thursday, July 25, citing what he called 'significant health and welfare issues,' such as the pile of trash seen here.

Wilkes-Barre officials will clear homeless encampments from the riverfront area of Kirby Park this week, Mayor George Brown announced Monday.

"The current situation needs to be remedied. It presents significant health and welfare issues for area residents who use the park and city first responders who receive frequent calls to that area," a statement released to the media said.

The cleanup is set to begin at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 25 and be completed by the end of business on Friday, July 26, Brown's statement added.

A city notice being posted in the area warns anyone with personal belongings to remove them before 6 a.m. Thursday, otherwise they will be considered abandoned property.

Resources for those in need

The post also offers contact information for resources where those camping in the park can turn for assistance:

  • Emergency shelter is available from Mother Teresa’s Haven, a program of Catholic Social Services, a daily shelter for men. Call 570-825-9948 or visit the St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen, 39 East Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre.
  • Ruth’s Place, a program of Volunteers of America is a permanent shelter for single women located at 425 North Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Call 570-822-6817.
  • Keystone Mission, overnight shelter for men and women from 8 p.m.-7 a.m., first come, first served. 90 E. Union St., Wilkes-Barre. Call: 570-871-4795 x 0600.
  • Housing Assistance and service options are available from the Commission on Economic Opportunity. Call 1-800-822-0359 and ask to speak with a homeless case manager.
  • HELPLINE, the 24-hour information and referral service, can be reached at 570-829-1341 or 1-800-829-1341.

'Strictly enforced'

Brown’s administration has notified the appropriate local agencies of the city’s plan, the mayor's release added.

"Once this process is completed, the area will be posted, and any violations of current city regulations will be immediately and strictly enforced," it said.

Check back for updates.
