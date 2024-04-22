Community Arts Center promotes "The Book of Mormon" with ticket lottery

To promote a Tony Award-winning musical, the Community Arts Center (CAC) will hold a $25 ticket lottery.

"The Book of Mormon," created by Southpark’s Matt Stone and Trey Parker and playwright Robert Lopez, follows two missionaries attempting to convert people to the Mormon religion in a remote Ugandan village.

The show takes place Thursday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the center.

Entries require a name, email, phone number and number of desired tickets. One entry is allowed per person and up to two tickets per winner.

The drawing takes place Thursday, April 25. For more information and to enter, visit caclive.com/lottery. The public also can enter at the CAC’s box office. Standard tickets are available through Friday, April 26. They are limited.