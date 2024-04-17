Gun discovered, juvenile charged at Luzerne County school

A Luzerne County school entered ‘lockdown’ status after a gun was discovered in a backpack.

The county District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a metal detector notified security officers about the weapon.

The administration at Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center sent students home and canceled afternoon classes as a result of the discovery. CTC Director Tony Guariglia said a 17-year-old male was taken into custody by Plains Township Police Department Wednesday morning.

The county charged the unnamed student with “numerous firearm and public safety violations.”

Parents and guardians in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District reported receiving automated calls and emails about the early dismissal, without further details.

“I don’t know [the student’s] intent,” Guariglia said. “Now though, I’m confident we have nothing to worry about.”

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, calling it “an isolated incident.”

“There is no immediate threat to the student body or public,” the statement reads. “Because the accused being a juvenile, limited information is publicly available and the investigation remains ongoing.”

The school’s police officer will collaborate on an investigation with the Plains Township Police Department, Guariglia said. The DA’s Office said its Detective Division and Wilkes-Barre Police Department are also involved.

Classes are expected to resume Thursday morning, Guariglia added.

Plains Township Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.