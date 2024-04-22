Heart transplant survivor, 28, will share story at Go Red luncheon

Bridget Feeney was born with congenital heart defects.

The Lackawanna County resident said she underwent surgeries when she was a baby and toddler, but otherwise had a normal and active childhood.

As a teenager and young adult, more serious challenges emerged.

"After my freshman year of high school I needed my aortic valve replaced," Feeney said Saturday.

Again, Feeney continued with her schooling, regularly attended cardiology appointments and lived an active life. She finished high school, was accepted by Catholic University of America and went off to college in Washington, D.C.

Again, life-threatening heart issues arose.

"I needed my aortic valve replaced again after my junior year of college, much sooner than expected," Feeney said. "Unfortunately, there were complications during the surgery, and I ended up needing a heart transplant."

One of those complications was a severely damaged femoral artery to Feeney's left leg. When surgery was unsuccessful, doctors had to amputate her leg below the knee.

"I have faced many challenges living with congenital heart disease, but am able to live a fairly normal life thanks to the amazing medical care I have received," Feeney said.

"I am doing really well now. I am 28 years old and teach 4th grade."

Feeney will share the story of her medical journey this week at The American Heart Association’s (AHA) 2024 Northeast Pennsylvania Go Red for Women luncheon.

Set for Friday morning at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center, the gathering will celebrate women who have overcome heart health issues, and spotlight advances in care.

The event will kick off at 11:30 a.m. with a program led by emcee Kara Hart of Cumulus Media, a personal story from Feeney, as well as other guest speakers.

Cardiovascular disease statistics

Nearly 45% of women over age 20 in this country are living with some form of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Since 2004, the Go Red for Women movement has addressed the awareness and clinical care gaps of CVD for women. Those gaps remain, however.

It is the number one killer of new moms in the U.S. and claims the lives of one in three women overall.

The AHA, which provided those statistics, says younger generations of women -- Gen Z and Millennials -- are less likely to be aware of their greatest health threat, including knowing the warning signs of heart attacks and strokes.

“I chose to support this campaign to celebrate the progress we’ve made when it comes to heart health, but more importantly, to inspire the community to demand more,” said Kara Seitzinger, Go Red for Women chair and executive director of public affairs at The Wright Center.

“But we can’t do it alone,” Seitzinger added. “It’s time to make bold moves and support innovative solutions for women’s cardiovascular health. Go Red for your mother, your daughter, your friends and yourself. Because when we come together, we can motivate, educate, support and help save each other.”

Organizers hope guests will come away with inspiration to advance equitable research and care, advocate for inclusive health policies and raise awareness of the CVD threat to women.

“Whether it’s learning CPR, joining Research Goes Red, knowing your own risk factors, having an honest conversation with your doctor or empowering another woman to prioritize her own health and well-being, there are so many ways to create a legacy of health in our families and our community,” said American Heart Association in Northeast Pennsylvania Executive Director Abby Silfies.

“Go Red for Women is here for women’s health and well-being at every age, stage and season of their lives,” Silfies added. “And by coming together and supporting the women in our community, we can make a lasting impact.”

A survivor's story

Feeney hopes to be able to make an impact by sharing her story on Friday.

"I am really grateful to Kara Seitzinger and her team for the awareness they bring about congenital heart disease and heart disease in women to our community," she said.

Feeney said she is grateful for the medical care she has received since infancy, throughout childhood and now as an adult. Today she is looking forward to marking seven years post-transplant on May 25.

While Feeney doesn't know the name of the person whose heart she received, that woman is never far from her thoughts.

"Although my heart transplant was very unexpected, I am so grateful to my heart donor and her family," she added. "Organ donation gave me a second chance at life. I’ve prayed for my donor and her family every day over the last seven years."

Supporting Pa., federal legislation

The 2024 Go Red For Women Campaign also has strategic goals focused on supporting Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and CPR training for student athletes, which are the topic of pending state and federal legislation.

Pennsylvania Senate Bill 375, sponsored by Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-East Stroudsburg would require a detailed emergency plan for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). It also would ensure the availability of an AED within each school building and at all school sporting events and activities, along with adequate personnel trained to use the device. Brown’s bill also would amend the state’s Public School Code of 1949 regarding CPR instruction and AED procedures.

“In youth athletes, oftentimes, sudden cardiac arrest is found to be due to an underlying undiagnosed cardiac abnormality. If the abnormality is found, it is common that competitive athletic events may be restricted to those young athletes as sports participation has been associated with an increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest,” Brown wrote in a formal memo attached to the legislation. “However, it is all too often the abnormality is missed therefore athletic precautions are not taken.”

Brown’s memo argues that “AEDs are an effective emergency technology that we should have readily available at Pennsylvania school athletic activities to be prepared for an unfortunate cardiac arrest event.”

“This initiative should be implemented and prioritized in a school district's athletic department budget. Currently, our schools have the ability to implement these life-saving measures; however, unfortunately, they have not chosen to make this a priority,” Brown’s memo added.

At the federal level, meanwhile, the AHA has been a supporter of the HEARTS Act, which would "help primary and secondary schools develop cardiac emergency response plans (CERP), help fund and maintain automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in schools and help train school staff to be ready to perform CPR and use the AED to save lives."

Introduced by U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the bill comes in response to rising incidence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) among young people, especially student-athletes, according to U.S. statistics.

Formally known as the Cardiomyopathy Health Education, Awareness, Research, and Training in the Schools (HEARTS) Act, H.R. 6829 unanimously passed the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 20, and its next step is consideration by the full House of Representatives.

IF YOU GO

What: American Heart Association’s (AHA) 2024 Northeast Pennsylvania Go Red for Women luncheon

When: 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 26

Where: Hilton Scranton & Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton

Details: For tickets and more information, visit https://ahawilkesbarre.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20232024NortheastPAGoRed/tabid/1426184/Default.aspx