President Joe Biden speaks at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Local
Biden touts Scranton roots, takes aim at Trump's economic plans
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
"Folks, he's coming for your money, he's coming for your health care and your Social Security," Biden says of Trump in Lackawanna County campaign speech.
Local
Deadline to register to vote in primary election approaching
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
State Rep. Mike Cabell, left, and challenger Jamie Walsh
Local
Luzerne County Republican state House candidates quarrel over withdrawal offer
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News

The Pennsylvania 2024 Primary Election is Tuesday, April 23rd. The WVIA News team is committed to bringing you the latest on elections happening throughout northeast and north central Pennsylvania.

VOTER RESOURCES

Keystone Edition
Primary Primer
We'll talk about the PA Primaries, why they matter, and more.
