"Folks, he's coming for your money, he's coming for your health care and your Social Security," Biden says of Trump in Lackawanna County campaign speech.
The Pennsylvania 2024 Primary Election is Tuesday, April 23rd. The WVIA News team is committed to bringing you the latest on elections happening throughout northeast and north central Pennsylvania.
We'll talk about the PA Primaries, why they matter, and more.
As the 2024 Pennsylvania primary election approaches, Emily Cook is settling into her new role as acting director of elections in Luzerne County.
Two Republican challengers and one Democrat removed from April 23 primary election ballot
Decision means Rep. Michael Stender Jr. will run unopposed for re-election
Challenger Will Parker concedes he lacks enough signatures to run in the April 23 primary election.
Matthew Contreras still on ballot for Republican primary for the seat
Anna Lopez wanted to unseat state Rep. Maureen Madden
Voters challenge McCormick's right to stay on the ballot
Voters in Wayne and Pike counties will soon choose a new state representative in a special election to replace Joe Adams.
Tuesday was the deadline for filing nomination petitions for the primary.