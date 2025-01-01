WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Looking back through photos

Photojournalism brings words and events to life. The photographer behind the lens (WVIA News contributor Aimee Dilger) witnesses the good and the bad and through her highly-trained eye and shares those moments with the community.
This year was no different.
Over the past 12 months there was an historical presidential election and Pennsylvania played a huge role in the outcome. Aside from politics, community members worked to lift each other up and continue longstanding traditions while adding new ones.
WVIA's Kat Bolus and her nephew, William Kapmeyer, dry off after taking the Paupack Polar Plunge at Lake Wallenpaupack on New Year's Day 2024.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 6 — 011323_Mine001.jpg
Members of the Underground Miners Group stand outside the Brooks Mine at Nay Aug Park in Scranton. In January, they gave a demonstration of what happened underground during the Knox Mine Disaster in 1959.
A man lifts a keg over his head during a competition at Wally Fest in Hawley in February.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 6 — 03072024_syrup013
Dennis Burke adds wood to a fire every 6 minutes to keep the flames hot during the maple syrup process.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 6 — 03142024_bball002
Hazle Kadlobowski cheers before the Scranton Police vs. ARC fundraiser basketball game. The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Proceeds from the game benefited Arc Responds, which helps people affiliated with the Arc who are experiencing hardship. The Arc also raised $750 for Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin.
David Lightman readies his sailboat to go back to the slip after a sail in Annapolis for the nonprofit group, Sail Beyond Cancer USA, which hosts three-hour private respite sails at no cost for cancer patients.