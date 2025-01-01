100 WVIA Way
WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Looking back through photos

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News,
Aimee Dilger | WVIA News Contributor
Published January 1, 2025 at 5:01 AM EST
Sansa sits patiently as students pet and give her love during a visit to Jennifer Baum's pre-k class at Carbondale Area Elementary School.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Sansa sits patiently as students pet and give her love during a visit to Jennifer Baum's pre-k class at Carbondale Area Elementary School.

Photojournalism brings words and events to life. The photographer behind the lens (WVIA News contributor Aimee Dilger) witnesses the good and the bad and through her highly-trained eye and shares those moments with the community.

This year was no different.

Over the past 12 months there was an historical presidential election and Pennsylvania played a huge role in the outcome. Aside from politics, community members worked to lift each other up and continue longstanding traditions while adding new ones.

WINTER
Polar plunges, the anniversary of a disaster in the coal mines, maple syrup and more.

WVIA's Kat Bolus and her nephew, William Kapmeyer, dry off after taking the Paupack Polar Plunge at Lake Wallenpaupack on New Year's Day 2024.
1 of 6  — 01012024KAT004.jpg
WVIA's Kat Bolus and her nephew, William Kapmeyer, dry off after taking the Paupack Polar Plunge at Lake Wallenpaupack on New Year's Day 2024.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Members of the Underground Miners Group stand outside the Brooks Mine at Nay Aug Park in Scranton. In January, they gave a demonstration of what happened underground during the Knox Mine Disaster in 1959.
2 of 6  — 011323_Mine001.jpg
Members of the Underground Miners Group stand outside the Brooks Mine at Nay Aug Park in Scranton. In January, they gave a demonstration of what happened underground during the Knox Mine Disaster in 1959.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Atlin Mussenden, left, and Tyler Wolfe cheer during an assembly at Hazleton Area High School honoring the school's newest designation as a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School.
3 of 6  — 01302024_unified003.jpg
Atlin Mussenden, left, and Tyler Wolfe cheer during an assembly at Hazleton Area High School honoring the school's newest designation as a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A man lifts a keg over his head during a competition at Wally Fest in Hawley in February.
4 of 6  — 02032024_wally007.jpg
A man lifts a keg over his head during a competition at Wally Fest in Hawley in February.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Dennis Burke adds wood to a fire every 6 minutes to keep the flames hot during the maple syrup process.
5 of 6  — 03072024_syrup013
Dennis Burke adds wood to a fire every 6 minutes to keep the flames hot during the maple syrup process.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Hazle Kadlobowski cheers before the Scranton Police vs. ARC fundraiser basketball game. The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Proceeds from the game benefited Arc Responds, which helps people affiliated with the Arc who are experiencing hardship. The Arc also raised $750 for Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin.
6 of 6  — 03142024_bball002
Hazle Kadlobowski cheers before the Scranton Police vs. ARC fundraiser basketball game. The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Proceeds from the game benefited Arc Responds, which helps people affiliated with the Arc who are experiencing hardship. The Arc also raised $750 for Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

SPRING
Religious and cultural celebrations held across Northeast Pennsylvania; a total solar eclipse captivates the country; and educators find inspiring ways to reach their students.

A young girl prays during the first night of Ramadan at Masjid Al-Noor in Wilkes-Barre.
1 of 10  — 03112024_Ramadan004.jpg
A young girl prays during the first night of Ramadan at Masjid Al-Noor in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Holi is celebrated at the Dunmore Community Center on March 24.
2 of 10  — 03242024_Holi009.jpg
Holi is celebrated at the Dunmore Community Center on March 24.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Jessica Andolino, hatchery foreman, dries a female walleye before harvesting its eggs at the Pleasant Mount State Fish Hatchery in Wayne County.
3 of 10  — 04052024_Spawn001
Jessica Andolino, hatchery foreman, dries a female walleye before harvesting its eggs at the Pleasant Mount State Fish Hatchery in Wayne County.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Peyton Hartman, 17, cracks up as his mom talks to him while checking out the total solar eclipse at the Friedman Observatory at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
4 of 10  — 04082024_Eclipse002
Peyton Hartman, 17, cracks up as his mom talks to him while checking out the total solar eclipse at the Friedman Observatory at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Amna Hanif sits with her mother and sisters during prayer for Eid at the Wyoming Valley Sports dome on Wednesday morning. Eid marks the end of Ramadan.
5 of 10  — 04102024_Eid001
Amna Hanif sits with her mother and sisters during prayer for Eid at the Wyoming Valley Sports dome on Wednesday morning. Eid marks the end of Ramadan.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Tunkhannock Area Intermediate Center teachers raced towards the basket on donkeys.
6 of 10  — 04122024_Donkeyball016.jpg
Tunkhannock Area Intermediate Center teachers raced towards the basket on donkeys during a fundraiser for Future Farmers of America (FFA).
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Shirley Redick, Judge of Elections, readies a polling machine in Luzerne County during the 2024 primary election.
7 of 10  — 04232024_Elections001
Shirley Redick, Judge of Elections, readies a polling machine in Luzerne County during the 2024 primary election.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Karl Barbee portrays Robert Morrison Olyphant and moves from train cars to teach fourth-graders about local history.
8 of 10  — 05102024_train014
Karl Barbee portrays Robert Morrison Olyphant and moves from train cars to teach fourth-graders about local history.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Abril De La Cruz works on a worksheet in her kindergarten class at the Hazleton Newcomer Center.
9 of 10  — 05152024_Newcomer Center001
Abril De La Cruz works on a worksheet in her kindergarten class at the Hazleton Newcomer Center.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Dawn Talley walks the labyrinth at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scranton.
10 of 10  — 06052024_labyrinth001.jpg
Dawn Talley walks the labyrinth at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

SUMMER
A 99-year-old World War II veteran conducts an orchestra in Scranton; Juneteenth Jubilee, summer festivals and fairs, outdoor art; and a great car race makes its way through the region.

Carmen Rivera dances to "Only the Beginning" played by Daddy-o and the Sax Maniacs during the NEPA Gives Block Party.
1 of 11  — 06072024_NEPA gives003.jpg
Carmen Rivera dances to "Only the Beginning" played by Daddy-o and the Sax Maniacs during the NEPA Gives Block Party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Lerycs Cooley, 4, holds on to his mother, Tierney Clark, as her daughter puts on skates during the Black Scranton Project's Juneteenth Jubilee Block Party.
2 of 11  — 06152024_Juneteenth005
Lerycs Cooley, 4, holds on to his mother, Tierney Clark, as her daughter puts on skates during the Black Scranton Project's Juneteenth Jubilee Block Party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Annli Mitchell 11, of Noxen watches as her rattlesnake is checked and weighed at the Rattlesnake Roundup in Luzerne County.
3 of 11  — 06162024_Snake002
Annli Mitchell 11, of Noxen watches as her rattlesnake is checked and weighed at the Rattlesnake Roundup in Luzerne County.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Artist Mitchell Saler paints with oil paints during the Susquehanna Solstice Fest in Bradford County.
4 of 11  — 06192024_PleinAir006
Artist Mitchell Saler paints with oil paints during the Susquehanna Solstice Fest in Bradford County.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Lcani d'Aba, 2, plays soccer in a rain shower during the World Refugee Day at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.
5 of 11  — 06222024_Refugee007
Lcani d'Aba, 2, plays soccer in a rain shower during the World Refugee Day at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Erin Kaplan and her 1966 Ford Mustang is among the first to arrive in Lewisburg for a stop during the Hemmings Motor News Great Race.
6 of 11  — 06262024_Great Race002
Erin Kaplan and her 1966 Ford Mustang is among the first to arrive in Lewisburg for a stop during the Hemmings Motor News Great Race.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Sebastian Shaffer, 8, checks out his competition during a Fourth of July Pie Eating Contest at Backwoods Bar and Kitchen in Dallas. Shaffer came in second place.
7 of 11  — 07052024_PieContest001
Sebastian Shaffer, 8, checks out his competition during a Fourth of July Pie Eating Contest at Backwoods Bar and Kitchen in Dallas. Shaffer came in second place.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Debbie Fritz of Brace's Orchard assists customers just before the official opening of the Scranton Co-op Farmers Market on Monday, July 15.
8 of 11  — 07152024_Market002
Debbie Fritz of Brace's Orchard assists customers just before the official opening of the Scranton Co-op Farmers Market on Monday, July 15.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Lisa Casey of Carbondale waterskis for the first time with the help of Jim Kovoleski during Individual Abilities in Motion's Adaptive Water Skiing event.
9 of 11  — 07272024_Waterski019
Lisa Casey of Carbondale waterskis for the first time with the help of Jim Kovoleski during Individual Abilities in Motion's Adaptive Water Skiing event.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Wade Simpson, of Hop Bottom, Susquehanna County, cuddles up to his cow Sonic at the Wyoming County Fair.
10 of 11  — 08292024_SummersEnd007
Wade Simpson, of Hop Bottom, Susquehanna County, cuddles up to his cow Sonic at the Wyoming County Fair.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Gene Passarella, 99, leads the "Gene Dempsey Orchestra" at the Italian Festival in Scranton during Labor Day weekend.
11 of 11  — 09032024_Gene007
Gene Passarella, 99, leads the "Gene Dempsey Orchestra" at the Italian Festival in Scranton during Labor Day weekend.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

FALL
President Joe Biden and presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Kamala Harris and their surrogates visit northeast and north central Pennsylvania ahead of election day 2024; a local doctor with a seaworthy mission; and more.

President-elect Donald Trump wraps up his campaign speech at Riverfront Sports in Scranton on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
1 of 8  — image0 (15).jpeg
President-elect Donald Trump wraps up his campaign speech at Riverfront Sports in Scranton on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
David Lightman readies his sailboat to go back to the slip after a sail in Annapolis for the nonprofit group, Sail Beyond Cancer USA, which hosts three-hour private respite sails at no cost for cancer patients.
2 of 8  — 10122024_sailing002.jpg
David Lightman readies his sailboat to go back to the slip after a sail in Annapolis for the nonprofit group, Sail Beyond Cancer USA, which hosts three-hour private respite sails at no cost for cancer patients.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
President Joe Biden introduces his granddaughter, Natalie Biden, before speaking to labor union members at Carpenters Local 445 in Scranton on Saturday, Nov. 2. Biden urged union members to back Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him in the White House.
3 of 8  — 110224_Biden001.jpg
President Joe Biden introduces his granddaughter, Natalie Biden, before speaking to labor union members at Carpenters Local 445 in Scranton on Saturday, Nov. 2. Biden urged union members to back Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him in the White House.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A motorcyclist is reflected in a side mirror next to a Trump flag.
4 of 8  — 11032024_TrumpSupport004
A motorcyclist is reflected in a side mirror next to a Trump flag.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, speaks during a last minute campaign event at Montage Mountain Resort in Scranton on Nov 4.
5 of 8  — 110424_Kamala Scranton007
Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, speaks during a last minute campaign event at Montage Mountain Resort in Scranton on Nov 4.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Soldiers march over the Market Street Bridge, from Kingston to Wilkes-Barre, during a Veterans Day parade.
6 of 8  — vet day.jpg
Soldiers march over the Market Street Bridge, from Kingston to Wilkes-Barre, during a Veterans Day parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A woman prays before the Statue of the Virgin Mary in the basement of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre during an event ahead of the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
7 of 8  — 111124_Guadelupe012.jpg
A woman prays before the Statue of the Virgin Mary in the basement of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre during an event ahead of the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A young girl carries a crucifix during a procession to St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre for the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
8 of 8  — 111224_procession001.jpg
A young girl carries a crucifix during a procession to St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre for the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

BONUS: Paris during the Olympics.

Photojournalist Aimee Dilger, a WVIA News contributor, went to Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Aimee Dilger
Photojournalist Aimee Dilger, a WVIA News contributor, visited Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Local Lackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyBradford CountyWayne CountyCarbondaleOur Lady of GuadalupeRamadanDonald TrumpKamala HarrisJoe BidenParis OlympicsEclipseNay Aug ParkMaple syrupHoliElection 2024Lackawanna Heritage Valley AuthorityHazleton Area School DistrictLabyrinthJuneteenth
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
Aimee Dilger | WVIA News Contributor
