WVIA 2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Looking back through photos

Photojournalism brings words and events to life. The photographer behind the lens (WVIA News contributor Aimee Dilger) witnesses the good and the bad and through her highly-trained eye and shares those moments with the community.

This year was no different.

Over the past 12 months there was an historical presidential election and Pennsylvania played a huge role in the outcome. Aside from politics, community members worked to lift each other up and continue longstanding traditions while adding new ones.

WINTER

Polar plunges, the anniversary of a disaster in the coal mines, maple syrup and more.

SPRING

Religious and cultural celebrations held across Northeast Pennsylvania; a total solar eclipse captivates the country; and educators find inspiring ways to reach their students.

SUMMER

A 99-year-old World War II veteran conducts an orchestra in Scranton; Juneteenth Jubilee, summer festivals and fairs, outdoor art; and a great car race makes its way through the region.

FALL

President Joe Biden and presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Kamala Harris and their surrogates visit northeast and north central Pennsylvania ahead of election day 2024; a local doctor with a seaworthy mission; and more.

BONUS: Paris during the Olympics.