PHOTO FOCUS: Program brings waterskiing to everyone in Lackawanna County

More than 70 people met at Chapman Lake in Jermyn for the annual Individual Abilities in Motion (I AM) Adaptive Water Skiing event.

The weather was perfect on Saturday, July 27, while 19 people with mobility impairments took to the water to waterski. Twenty-one volunteers some from the University of Scranton and Leaps of Faith Adaptive Skiers from Connecticut assisted people on the water. Some skiers had volunteers on each side, while some only required one assistant. By the end of the day some needed no help at all in the water.

Each waterski has a seat and is placed on an outrigger to keep the ski balanced.

I AM hosts a variety of events throughout the year for people with mobility issues, including cycling events, off-roading and wheelchair basketball.

For more details, visit www.individualabilities.org/ or contact 570-561-6139.