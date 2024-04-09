Solar eclipse party: A Photo Essay
The Friedman Observatory at Penn State Wilkes-Barre held a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on April 8.
Free solar eclipse glasses were given out. The observatory streamed the eclipse from NASA. There were also crafts for children.
1 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse001
Penn State Wilkes-Barre had two thousand eclipse viewing glasses readied for a big crowd.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse002
Peyton Hartman, 17, cracks up as his mom talks to him while checking out the eclipse at the Friedman Observatory at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse003
Prepared for the crowd and eclipse, Virginia Luke watches as the eclipse peeks through the clouds.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse004
Joel Colgan and Addisyn, Leonard and Austin Davies watch for the eclipse as the skies turn dark.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse005
Hannah Buckwash, 4, safely views the solar eclipse as in peeks out of the clouds.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse006
Some brought their own eclipse glasses to the Penn State Wilkes-Barre Solar Eclipse party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
7 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse007
For a few brief moments, attendees were in awe and cheered while the eclipse was visible through the clouds.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
8 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse014
Jaiden Skiro laughs at her boyfriend Jacob Oister's reaction to the eclipse.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
9 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse015
Penn State student Sam Oister moves a telescope to see the eclipse.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
10 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse013
The Night Sky App helps locate the phase of the eclipse during cloud cover.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
11 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse011
Penn State Wilkes-Barre shows NASA's view of the eclipse.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
12 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse008
The moon blocks the view of the sun during the eclipse.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
13 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse009
The moon passes in front of the sun during the eclipse.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
14 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse010
Abel McGarrity, 10, shows his sister Harper, 7, how the eclipse works at one of the craft areas at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
15 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse016
Alex Thackara, 6, and Ariana Atay, 6, make planets at a craft station at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
16 of 16 — 04082024_Eclipse017
Eliana Pimnel 9, helps her friend, Savannah Novak, 4, with a bracelet that is reactive to UV light at a craft area at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News