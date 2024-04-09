100 WVIA Way
Solar eclipse party: A Photo Essay

By Aimee Dilger
Published April 9, 2024 at 9:03 AM EDT
For a few moments the eclipse was visible through the clouds.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
For a few moments, the eclipse was visible through the clouds.

The Friedman Observatory at Penn State Wilkes-Barre held a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on April 8.

Free solar eclipse glasses were given out. The observatory streamed the eclipse from NASA. There were also crafts for children.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre had two thousand eclipse viewing glasses readied for a big crowd.
Penn State Wilkes-Barre had two thousand eclipse viewing glasses readied for a big crowd.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Peyton Hartman, 17, cracks up as his mom talks to him while checking out the eclipse at the Friedman Observatory at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Peyton Hartman, 17, cracks up as his mom talks to him while checking out the eclipse at the Friedman Observatory at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Prepared for the crowd and eclipse, Virginia Luke watches as the eclipse peeks through the clouds.
Prepared for the crowd and eclipse, Virginia Luke watches as the eclipse peeks through the clouds.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Joel Colgan, Addisyn Davies, 10, Leonard Davies and Austin Davies watch for the eclipse as the skies turn dark.
Joel Colgan and Addisyn, Leonard and Austin Davies watch for the eclipse as the skies turn dark.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Hannah Buckwash, 4, safely views the solar eclipse as in peeks out of the clouds.
Hannah Buckwash, 4, safely views the solar eclipse as in peeks out of the clouds.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Some brought their own eclipse glasses to the Penn State Wilkes-Barre Solar Eclipse party.
Some brought their own eclipse glasses to the Penn State Wilkes-Barre Solar Eclipse party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
For a few brief moments, attendees were in awe and cheered while the eclipse was visible through the clouds.
For a few brief moments, attendees were in awe and cheered while the eclipse was visible through the clouds.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Jaiden Skiro laughs at her boyfriend Jacob Oister's reaction to the eclipse.
Jaiden Skiro laughs at her boyfriend Jacob Oister's reaction to the eclipse.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Penn State student Sam Oister moves a telescope to see the eclipse.
Penn State student Sam Oister moves a telescope to see the eclipse.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Night Sky App helps locate the phase of the eclipse during cloud cover.
The Night Sky App helps locate the phase of the eclipse during cloud cover.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Penn State Wilkes-Barre shows NASA's view of the eclipse.
Penn State Wilkes-Barre shows NASA's view of the eclipse.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The moon blocks the view of the sun during the eclipse.
The moon blocks the view of the sun during the eclipse.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The moon passes in front of the sun during the eclipse.
The moon passes in front of the sun during the eclipse.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Abel McGarrity, 10, shows his sister Harper, 7, how the eclipse works at one of the craft areas at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Abel McGarrity, 10, shows his sister Harper, 7, how the eclipse works at one of the craft areas at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Alex Thackara, 6, and Ariana Atay, 6, make planets at a craft station at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Alex Thackara, 6, and Ariana Atay, 6, make planets at a craft station at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Eliana Pimnel 9, helps her friend, Savannah Novak, 4, with a bracelet that is reactive to UV light at a craft area at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Eliana Pimnel 9, helps her friend, Savannah Novak, 4, with a bracelet that is reactive to UV light at a craft area at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

