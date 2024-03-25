100 WVIA Way
Festival of colors celebrated in Dunmore, marking arrival of spring and triumph of good over evil

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published March 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Colored powder is thrown during Holi, an ancient Hindu celebration.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Colored powder is thrown during Holi, an ancient Hindu celebration.

A large bonfire lit up the sky in Lackawanna County on Sunday as the sun went down and the full moon rose.

Holi was celebrated at the Dunmore Community Center. The ancient Hindu festival marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

"You ... forget all your ... grudges from the past and you all become friends," said Rajiv Bansal of Dunmore.

1 of 4  — 03242024_Holi003
A bonfire is tended to outside of the Dunmore Community Center as part of the Holi celebration.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 4  — 03242024_Holi001
Holika Dahan is held outside the Dunmore Community Center as part of the ancient Hindu festival, Holi.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 4  — 03242024_Holi002
Holika Dahan is held outside of the Dunmore Community Center as part of the ancient Hindu festival, Holi.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 4  — 03242024_Holi013.jpg
A feast was held inside the Dunmore Community Center for Holi.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Large trays full of colored powder sat on a plastic table. The fire died down in the background as people of all ages — mostly children — put handprints of color on each other’s faces. They threw the powder in the air and at each other, creating a pinkish haze. A feast was held inside.

The festival of colors starts with the full moon and lasts the entire day. The date it’s held depends on the lunar cycle, but it’s typically celebrated in March. The colors also, in-part, celebrate the god Krishna, who was cursed with blue skin.

1 of 8  — 03242024_Holi004
Vihaan Bansal is covered in colored powder. It's thrown during the Hindu celebration of Holi.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 8  — 03242024_Holi012.jpg
A girl's face is covered in colored powder during a celebration of Holi in Dunmore.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 8  — 03242024_Holi011.jpg
A haze of colored powder covers the outside of the Dunmore Community Center during the celebration of Holi.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 8  — 03242024_Holi009.jpg
Holi is celebrated at the Dunmore Community Center.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 8  — 03242024_Holi008.jpg
Holi is celebrated at the Dunmore Community Center.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 8  — 03242024_Holi007.jpg
Holi colors, called gulal in Hindi, is thrown outside the Dunmore Community Center to celebrate Holi.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
7 of 8  — 03242024_Holi006.jpg
A young girl throws colors during the celebration of Holi at the Dunmore Community Center.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
8 of 8  — 03242024_Holi005
A group poses a photo covered in color from the Hindu celebration, Holi.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

It’s also a day to forgive and forget.

“Today's a special day for Holi in India and all over the world," said Al Patel, president of the Indo American Community of Scranton. The group held the celebration.

Holi’s roots are in Hindu mythology. People sing, dance and pray around a bonfire. The evening ritual — called Holika Dahan — re-enacts the demise of a Hindu mythical demoness, Holika.

Submitted photo
A large bonfire outside the Dunmore Community Center burns to begin Holi.
Local Lackawanna CountyDunmoreHoliFestival of colors
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
