PHOTO FOCUS: Fourth of July pie eating contest in Luzerne County
Food. Fun. Fireworks.
Food eating contests were held around the weekend. Backwoods Bar and Kitchen in Dallas held their Fourth of July Extravaganza on July 5. It featured a blueberry pie eating contest with pies from Brace's Orchard.
1 of 12 — 07052024_PieContest002
Xzandria Clark, 10, takes a second to chew her blueberry pie. Clark stayed relatively clean during the pie eating competition.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 12 — 07052024_PieContest004
Brace's Orchard supplied the blueberry pies for the Backwoods Bar and Kitchen's Fourth of July Pie Eating Contest.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 12 — 07052024_PieContest007
Brothers Preston, 6, and Sebastian Shaffer, 8, compete in the Backwoods Bar and Kitchen Fourth of July Pie Eating Competition.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 12 — 07052024_PieContest008
Emmett Neer, 7, is not happy about the results of the pie eating contest.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 12 — 07052024_PieContest009
The pie eating contest at Backwoods Bar and Kitchen Pie was held on July 5.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 12 — 07052024_PieContest010
Ten contestants participated in the Backwoods Bar and Kitchen's Pie Eating contest.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
7 of 12 — 07052024_PieContest011
Bailey Pierce, 9, wins the Backwoods Bar and Kitchen Pie Eating Contest.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
8 of 12 — 07052024_PieContest012
Brace's Orchard supplied the blueberry pies.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
9 of 12 — 07052024_PieContest013
Bailey Pierce wins the pie eating contest at Backwoods Bar and Kitchen.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
10 of 12 — 07052024_PieContest014
Dean Hoover, 11, takes a break while eating a blueberry pie.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
11 of 12 — 07052024_PieContest015
Liam James, 5, has his face painted by Briana Greco, 16, during Backwoods Bar and Kitchen's Fourth of July Extravaganza.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
12 of 12 — 07052024_PieContest003
Liam Mason, 4, chose an American Flag face paint during Backwoods Bar and Kitchen's Fourth of July celebration.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News