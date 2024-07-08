100 WVIA Way
PHOTO FOCUS: Fourth of July pie eating contest in Luzerne County

By Aimee Dilger | WVIA News Contributor
Published July 8, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
Sebastian Shaffer, 8, checks out his competition during a Fourth of July Pie Eating Contest at Backwoods Bar and Kitchen in Dallas. Shaffer came in second place.
Sebastian Shaffer, 8, checks out his competition during a Fourth of July Pie Eating Contest at Backwoods Bar and Kitchen in Dallas. Shaffer came in second place.

Food. Fun. Fireworks.

Food eating contests were held around the weekend. Backwoods Bar and Kitchen in Dallas held their Fourth of July Extravaganza on July 5. It featured a blueberry pie eating contest with pies from Brace's Orchard.

Xzandria Clark, 10, takes a second to chew her blueberry pie. Clark stayed relatively clean during the pie eating competition.
Brace's Orchard supplied the blueberry pies for the Backwoods Bar and Kitchen's Fourth of July Pie Eating Contest.
Brothers Preston, 6, and Sebastian Shaffer, 8, compete in the Backwoods Bar and Kitchen Fourth of July Pie Eating Competition.
Emmett Neer, 7, is not happy about the results of the pie eating contest.
The pie eating contest at Backwoods Bar and Kitchen Pie was held on July 5.
Ten contestants participated in the Backwoods Bar and Kitchen's Pie Eating contest.
Bailey Pierce, 9, wins the Backwoods Bar and Kitchen Pie Eating Contest.
Brace's Orchard supplied the blueberry pies.
Bailey Pierce wins the pie eating contest at Backwoods Bar and Kitchen.
Dean Hoover, 11, takes a break while eating a blueberry pie.
Liam James, 5, has his face painted by Briana Greco, 16, during Backwoods Bar and Kitchen's Fourth of July Extravaganza.
Liam Mason, 4, chose an American Flag face paint during Backwoods Bar and Kitchen's Fourth of July celebration.
Owen Griffith, 8, and Preston Shaffer, 6, pick a winner in Backwood Bar and Kitchen's Pie Eating Contest alongside Sebastian Shaffer, 8.
Owen Griffith, 8, and Preston Shaffer, 6, pick a winner in Backwood Bar and Kitchen's Pie Eating Contest alongside Sebastian Shaffer, 8.
The youngest competitor, Jaxon Ashley, 5, looks to his mom during a pie eating competition.
The youngest competitor, Jaxon Ashley, 5, looks to his mom during a pie eating competition.
