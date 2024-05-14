From Scranton to Carbondale: Fourth graders learn in motion about the Lackawanna Valley

A revived field trip through the Lackawanna Valley is chugging full steam ahead this month.

More than 1,000 fourth graders from the region learn from historical figures from the past while aboard the Heritage Explorer Train.

"You live in a place that was very important to the development of the United States and its industries. What do you think of that?” Character actor Robert Olyphant asked the group of Howard Gardner MI Charter School students in commuter car 303.

The field trip is a collaboration between the Steamtown National Historic Site and Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority (LHVA). The authority ran the program from 1998 to 2003. This year, LHVA received a $24,000 grant from the National Park Foundation to revive it.

Olyphant, president of the Delaware and Hudson Canal Company (D&H) until 1903, was portrayed by Karl Barbee. The town of Olyphant was named after his brother, who first served as president of the railroad company. The students road on the original D&H line along the Lackawanna River.

1 of 6 — 05102024_train017 Fourth-grader Sawyer Doty listens to Julie Esty's presentation aboard the Heritage Explorer Train. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 6 — 05102024_train013 Fourth graders Dylan Ward, 10, left, and Lila Tschampel, 9, look at bobbins given to them on the Heritage Explorer Train. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 6 — 05102024_train005 Fourth grader Mikey Byrne listens to Ranger Larry on the Heritage Explore Train to Carbondale. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 6 — 05102024_train014 Karl Barbee portrays Robert Morrison Olyphant and moves from train cars to teach fourth-graders about local history. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 6 — 05102024_train015 Julie Esty, portraying her great-great grandmother, Julia Gallick Vorozilchak, and Karl Barbee as Robert Morrison Olyphant, make their way through a train car during the Heritage Explorer Train from Scranton to Carbondale. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 6 — 05102024_train018 Carolyn Dann, as Molly, an Irish Immigrant who worked in the local textile industry in 1902, talks to students about bobbin girls and breaker boys. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Park rangers visit the schools before the fourth graders take the ride. They learn about the National Park Service and life in the Lackawanna Valley. At the Steamtown National Historic Site, students climbed on the trains, rang bells and watched the Baldwin Steam Engine emerge onto the turntable in the middle of the park.

They boarded the train around 11 a.m. and headed off to Carbondale, the park rangers and historical figures pointed out towns along the route.

1 of 9 — 05102024_train003 Steamtown National Historic Site Park Ranger Tim O'Malley leads students through the roundhouse. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 9 — 05102024_train002 Owen Worozbyt, Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority Director of Operations, teaches fourth grade students about the caboose of a train at the Steamtown National Historical Site. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 9 — 05102024_train007 A park ranger greets students from an engine window during a tour of the Steamtown National Historic Site. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 9 — 05102024_train008 Steamtown National Historic Site Park Ranger Alan Schulze talks to students about a train engine. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 9 — 05102024_train001 Students from the Scranton School District tour the Steamtown Historical Site before taking a train to Carbondale. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 9 — 05102024_train004 The Baldwin steam engine is brought into the roundhouse at the Steamtown National Historic Site. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 9 — 05102024_train010 The Baldwin Locomotive turns in the roundhouse at the Steamtown National Historic Site. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 9 — 05102024_train011 Lillian Luckev, a fourth grader from Frances Willard Elementary School, boards the Heritage Explorer Train and as is greeted by Julie Esty portraying her great-great grandmother. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 9 — 05102024_train012 Fourth grade students from Howard Gardner MI Charter School wave goodbye as the Heritage Explorer Train pulls away from Scranton and heads to Carbondale. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The students also heard from characters Molly, a silk worker originally from Ireland, and Julia Gallick Vorozilchak, a Hungarian immigrant. Julie Esty portrayed Vorozilchak, her great-great grandmother, who lived in the very first house in Dunmore. She helped take care of babies and did laundry for her community, among other things.

“I'm going to tell you that back in my time, you boys would not have been in school or on a field trip like this, you would have already probably been working in the mines," she said.

Fourth grader Calleigh Moore learned about the region’s importance to the country.

"It was fun like seeing all the stuff out the windows," she said.