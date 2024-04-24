100 WVIA Way
Photo focus: 2024 Primary

By Aimee Dilger,
Haley O'Brien | WVIA NewsRoger DuPuis | WVIA NewsSarah Scinto | WVIA NewsSarah Hofius Hall | WVIA NewsChase Bottorf | WVIA NewsKat Bolus | WVIA NewsTom Riese | WVIA NewsIsabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published April 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Shirley Redick, Judge of Elections, readies a polling machine.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Shirley Redick, Judge of Elections, readies a polling machine in Luzerne County.

Tuesday, April 23, was the primary election in Pennsylvania. Here's a look at Election Day around Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

"I voted" stickers available for voters.
1 of 18  — 04232024_Elections013.jpg
"I voted" stickers available for voters.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Poll worker Nina Fletcher signs voters into the Keyser Valley polling place in Scranton.
2 of 18  — 04232024_Elections011
Poll worker Nina Fletcher signs voters into the Keyser Valley polling place in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Signs for candidates line the walk to a polling place on Ross Street in Wilkes-Barre.
3 of 18  — 04232024_Elections008
Signs for candidates line the walk to a polling place on Ross Street in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Marymount polling place on South Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre.
4 of 18  — 04232024_Elections007
The Marymount polling place on South Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A mail-in ballot drop box at the Lackawanna County Government Center in Scranton.
5 of 18  — 04232024_Elections006
A mail-in ballot drop box at the Lackawanna County Government Center in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Lackawanna County Director of Elections Beth Hopkins takes a phone call on primary day.
6 of 18  — 04232024_Elections003
Lackawanna County Director of Elections Beth Hopkins takes a phone call on primary day.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Darryl Bickauskas scans mail-in ballots at the Lackawanna County Government Center on primary election day.
7 of 18  — 04232024_Elections002
Darryl Bickauskas scans mail-in ballots at the Lackawanna County Government Center on primary election day.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Polls are open at Scranton High School.
8 of 18  — SHS Vote.jpg
Polls are open at Scranton High School.
Eileen and Bruce Baessler sell soup for a Montrose library fundraiser on Election Day.
9 of 18  — 20240423_111037.jpg
Eileen and Bruce Baessler sell soup for a Montrose library fundraiser on Election Day.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Eleven voters had visited the polling place at Hop Bottom Borough Building by 10:15 a.m.
10 of 18  — 20240423_101745.jpg
Eleven voters had visited the polling place at Hop Bottom Borough Building by 10:15 a.m.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
A voter stops to take campaign leaflets as he heads into the Kingston Rec Center polling place in Luzerne County on Tuesday morning.
11 of 18  — 438203966_1570383583806859_26972264456343881_n.jpg
A voter stops to take campaign leaflets as he heads into the Kingston Rec Center polling place in Luzerne County on Tuesday morning.
Roger DuPuis / WVIA News
Abe Lewis of the Luzerne County GIS department checks the contents in a voting booth bag.
12 of 18  — 04232024_VOTE006
Abe Lewis of the Luzerne County GIS department checks the contents in a voting booth bag.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Returning Luzerne County's voting machines and ballots is a flurry of activity at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
13 of 18  — 04232024_VOTE007
Returning Luzerne County's voting machines and ballots is a flurry of activity at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Nicole Mascioli and Jim Rose check ballots and a voting machine at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
14 of 18  — 04232024_VOTE005
Nicole Mascioli and Jim Rose check ballots and a voting machine at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Members of the Luzerne County sheriff's department unload voting machines at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
15 of 18  — 04232024_VOTE004
Members of the Luzerne County sheriff's department unload voting machines at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Harry Skene, Luzerne County Solicitor, loads voting machines as they come back to Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre on primary election night 2024.
16 of 18  — 04232024_VOTE001
Harry Skene, Luzerne County Solicitor, loads voting machines as they come back to Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre on primary election night 2024.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Luzerne County mail-in ballots are counted at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
17 of 18  — 04232024_VOTE003
Luzerne County mail-in ballots are counted at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Interim Luzerne County Election Director Emily Cook carries mail-in ballots at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
18 of 18  — 04232024_VOTE002
Interim Luzerne County Election Director Emily Cook carries mail-in ballots at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Voters around the region

Mike Familetti and Grace Ecker leave the Keyser Valley Community Center polling place after casting their votes.
1 of 11  — 04232024_Elections014
Mike Familetti and Grace Ecker leave the Keyser Valley Community Center polling place after casting their votes.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Kristy Heiland is Judge of Elections at the Hazle Twp. Municipal Building.
2 of 11  — IMG_4691.jpeg
Kristy Heiland is Judge of Elections at the Hazle Twp. Municipal Building.
Sarah Scinto / WVIA News
Ann Russell votes in Hazle Twp. on primary election day.
3 of 11  — IMG_4696.jpeg
Ann Russell votes in Hazle Twp. on primary election day.
Sarah Scinto / WVIA News
Deborah Victor voted in Hazle Twp. for the primary election.
4 of 11  — IMG_4692.jpeg
Deborah Victor voted in Hazle Twp. for the primary election.
Sarah Scinto / WVIA News
Carl Zenker helps his son, Adam, scan his ballot in Scranton.
5 of 11  — 04232024_Elections012
Carl Zenker helps his son, Adam, scan his ballot in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Bill Dantona, 86, casts his vote at the Keyser Valley Community Center in Scranton.
6 of 11  — 04232024_Elections009
Bill Dantona, 86, casts his vote at the Keyser Valley Community Center in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Bill Dantona, 86, casts his vote at the Keyser Valley Community Center in Scranton.
7 of 11  — 04232024_Elections010
Bill Dantona, 86, casts his vote at the Keyser Valley Community Center in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Kevin Huffman and his parents, Marianne and Paul Huffman, vote in Williamsport.
8 of 11  — KevinHuffman,MarianneHuffman, PaulHuffman.JPG
Kevin Huffman and his parents, Marianne and Paul Huffman, vote in Williamsport.
Chase Bottorf / WVIA News
Richard Brown votes in Williamsport.
9 of 11  — Richard Brown.JPG
Richard Brown votes in Williamsport.
Chase Bottorf / WVIA News
Charles Muffley votes in Williamsport.
10 of 11  — CharlesMuffley.JPG
Charles Muffley votes in Williamsport.
Chase Bottorf / WVIA News
Mary and Wilson Martin vote in Wysox Twp.
11 of 11  — IMG_9917.jpeg
Mary and Wilson Martin vote in Wysox Twp.
Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Candidates on election night

Brenda Pugh, right, hugs state Rep. Aaron Kaufer Tuesday night at Valenti's Restaurant in Exeter after she declared victory in the race to secure the Republican nomination to run for Kaufer's seat this November. Unofficial results on Tuesday showed that Pugh dominated a three-way GOP race with Lee Ann McDermott and Patrick Musto. It appears that Pugh will face Democrat Fern Leard in the fall.
1 of 7  — BRENDAPUGH.jpeg
Brenda Pugh, right, hugs state Rep. Aaron Kaufer Tuesday night at Valenti's Restaurant in Exeter after she declared victory in the race to secure the Republican nomination to run for Kaufer's seat this November. Unofficial results on Tuesday showed that Pugh dominated a three-way GOP race with Lee Ann McDermott and Patrick Musto. It appears that Pugh will face Democrat Fern Leard in the fall.
Roger DuPuis / WVIA News
A supporter holds a cell phone up for Fern Leard, a Democrat, to check the numbers in her race for state representatives in the 120th District. Her mother, Terry Marsh, claps while another supporter looks on.
2 of 7  — 04232024_Leard001
A supporter holds a cell phone up for Fern Leard, a Democrat, to check the numbers in her race for state representatives in the 120th District. Her mother, Terry Marsh, claps while another supporter looks on.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Fern Leard, a Democrat running for 120th state representative seat, is hugged by her mother, Terry Marsh, at an election night watch party.
3 of 7  — 04232024_Leard002
Fern Leard, a Democrat running for 120th state representative seat, is hugged by her mother, Terry Marsh, at an election night watch party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Fern Leard listens to Eddie Day Pashinski at the watch party election night.
4 of 7  — 04232024_Leard003
Fern Leard listens to Eddie Day Pashinski at the watch party election night.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Eddie Day Pashinski speaks to guests at a watch party Election night at Rodano's.
5 of 7  — 04232024_Pashinski001
Eddie Day Pashinski speaks to guests at a watch party Election night at Rodano's.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Sterling Twp. Supervisor Jeff Olsommer talks with supporters at the Paupack Watering Hole after claiming victory in a special election for state representative in Pennsylvania's 139th House District.
6 of 7  — IMG_5035.jpeg
Sterling Twp. Supervisor Jeff Olsommer talks with supporters at the Paupack Watering Hole after claiming victory in a special election for state representative in Pennsylvania's 139th House District.
Isabela Weiss / WVIA News
A tense evening as the Cabell campaign watches the final precincts report at Four Blooms Restaurant in Drums.
7 of 7  — IMG_0216.jpeg
A tense evening as the Cabell campaign watches the final precincts report at Four Blooms Restaurant in Drums.
Tom Riese / WVIA News

Local Luzerne CountyLackawanna CountyPrimary electionLycoming County
Aimee Dilger
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley joined the WVIA news team in 2023 as a reporter and host. She grew up in Scranton and studied Broadcast Journalism at Marywood University. Haley has experience reporting in Northeast Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. She enjoys reporting on Pennsylvania history and culture, and video storytelling.

You can email Haley at haleyobrien@wvia.org
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.

You can email Sarah at sarahscinto@wvia.org
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
Chase Bottorf | WVIA News
Chase Bottorf is a graduate of Lock Haven University and holds a bachelor's degree in English with a concentration in writing. Having previously been a reporter for the Lock Haven news publication, The Express, he is aware of the unique issues in the Lycoming County region, and has ties to the local communities.

You can email Chase at chasebottorf@wvia.org
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
Tom Riese | WVIA News
Tom Riese is a multimedia reporter and the local host for NPR's All Things Considered. He comes to NEPA by way of Philadelphia. He is a York County native who studied journalism at Temple University.

You can email Tom at tomriese@wvia.org
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Isabela Weiss is a storyteller turned reporter from Athens, GA. She is WVIA News's Rural Government Reporter and a Report for America corps member. Weiss lives in Wilkes-Barre with her fabulous cats, Boo and Lorelai.

You can email Isabella at isabelaweiss@wvia.org
