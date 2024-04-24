Photo focus: 2024 Primary
Tuesday, April 23, was the primary election in Pennsylvania. Here's a look at Election Day around Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.
1 of 18 — 04232024_Elections013.jpg
"I voted" stickers available for voters.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 18 — 04232024_Elections011
Poll worker Nina Fletcher signs voters into the Keyser Valley polling place in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 18 — 04232024_Elections008
Signs for candidates line the walk to a polling place on Ross Street in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 18 — 04232024_Elections007
The Marymount polling place on South Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 18 — 04232024_Elections006
A mail-in ballot drop box at the Lackawanna County Government Center in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 18 — 04232024_Elections003
Lackawanna County Director of Elections Beth Hopkins takes a phone call on primary day.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
7 of 18 — 04232024_Elections002
Darryl Bickauskas scans mail-in ballots at the Lackawanna County Government Center on primary election day.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
8 of 18 — SHS Vote.jpg
Polls are open at Scranton High School.
9 of 18 — 20240423_111037.jpg
Eileen and Bruce Baessler sell soup for a Montrose library fundraiser on Election Day.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
10 of 18 — 20240423_101745.jpg
Eleven voters had visited the polling place at Hop Bottom Borough Building by 10:15 a.m.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
11 of 18 — 438203966_1570383583806859_26972264456343881_n.jpg
A voter stops to take campaign leaflets as he heads into the Kingston Rec Center polling place in Luzerne County on Tuesday morning.
Roger DuPuis / WVIA News
12 of 18 — 04232024_VOTE006
Abe Lewis of the Luzerne County GIS department checks the contents in a voting booth bag.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
13 of 18 — 04232024_VOTE007
Returning Luzerne County's voting machines and ballots is a flurry of activity at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
14 of 18 — 04232024_VOTE005
Nicole Mascioli and Jim Rose check ballots and a voting machine at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
15 of 18 — 04232024_VOTE004
Members of the Luzerne County sheriff's department unload voting machines at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
16 of 18 — 04232024_VOTE001
Harry Skene, Luzerne County Solicitor, loads voting machines as they come back to Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre on primary election night 2024.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
17 of 18 — 04232024_VOTE003
Luzerne County mail-in ballots are counted at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
18 of 18 — 04232024_VOTE002
Interim Luzerne County Election Director Emily Cook carries mail-in ballots at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Voters around the region
1 of 11 — 04232024_Elections014
Mike Familetti and Grace Ecker leave the Keyser Valley Community Center polling place after casting their votes.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 11 — IMG_4691.jpeg
Kristy Heiland is Judge of Elections at the Hazle Twp. Municipal Building.
Sarah Scinto / WVIA News
3 of 11 — IMG_4696.jpeg
Ann Russell votes in Hazle Twp. on primary election day.
Sarah Scinto / WVIA News
4 of 11 — IMG_4692.jpeg
Deborah Victor voted in Hazle Twp. for the primary election.
Sarah Scinto / WVIA News
5 of 11 — 04232024_Elections012
Carl Zenker helps his son, Adam, scan his ballot in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 11 — 04232024_Elections009
Bill Dantona, 86, casts his vote at the Keyser Valley Community Center in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
8 of 11 — KevinHuffman,MarianneHuffman, PaulHuffman.JPG
Kevin Huffman and his parents, Marianne and Paul Huffman, vote in Williamsport.
Chase Bottorf / WVIA News
9 of 11 — Richard Brown.JPG
Richard Brown votes in Williamsport.
Chase Bottorf / WVIA News
10 of 11 — CharlesMuffley.JPG
Charles Muffley votes in Williamsport.
Chase Bottorf / WVIA News
11 of 11 — IMG_9917.jpeg
Mary and Wilson Martin vote in Wysox Twp.
Haley O'Brien / WVIA News
Candidates on election night
1 of 7 — BRENDAPUGH.jpeg
Brenda Pugh, right, hugs state Rep. Aaron Kaufer Tuesday night at Valenti's Restaurant in Exeter after she declared victory in the race to secure the Republican nomination to run for Kaufer's seat this November. Unofficial results on Tuesday showed that Pugh dominated a three-way GOP race with Lee Ann McDermott and Patrick Musto. It appears that Pugh will face Democrat Fern Leard in the fall.
Roger DuPuis / WVIA News
2 of 7 — 04232024_Leard001
A supporter holds a cell phone up for Fern Leard, a Democrat, to check the numbers in her race for state representatives in the 120th District. Her mother, Terry Marsh, claps while another supporter looks on.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 7 — 04232024_Leard002
Fern Leard, a Democrat running for 120th state representative seat, is hugged by her mother, Terry Marsh, at an election night watch party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 7 — 04232024_Leard003
Fern Leard listens to Eddie Day Pashinski at the watch party election night.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 7 — 04232024_Pashinski001
Eddie Day Pashinski speaks to guests at a watch party Election night at Rodano's.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 7 — IMG_5035.jpeg
Sterling Twp. Supervisor Jeff Olsommer talks with supporters at the Paupack Watering Hole after claiming victory in a special election for state representative in Pennsylvania's 139th House District.
Isabela Weiss / WVIA News
7 of 7 — IMG_0216.jpeg
A tense evening as the Cabell campaign watches the final precincts report at Four Blooms Restaurant in Drums.
Tom Riese / WVIA News