Photo focus: NEPA Gives Block Party in Scranton
The fifth annual NEPA Gives, an 24-hour online giving extravaganza held between June 6 and 7, wrapped up with a block party on Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton.
Representatives from participating nonprofits shared their missions, stories and the impact of charitable giving during the block party.
NEPA Gives is one of the largest philanthropic events for local nonprofits in Northeastern Pennsylvania. This year's event brought in over $1 million for 241 organizations.
1 of 13 — 06072024_NEPA gives014.jpg
Children create chalk drawing on Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton during the NEPA Gives Block Party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 13 — 06072024_NEPA gives013.jpg
Tommy Flynn and Shannon Kowalski of the Diocese of Scranton hand out mocktails at the NEPA Gives Block Party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 13 — 06072024_NEPA gives012.jpg
Rain held off most of the day but quick showers left puddles during the NEPA Gives Block Party in downtown Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 13 — 06072024_NEPA gives011.jpg
The NEPA Gives Block Party was held on Friday, June 7, in downtown Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 13 — 06072024_NEPA gives010.jpg
Noah McKeen, 5, wears a monkey mask while waiting for a waffle at the NEPA Gives Block Party in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 13 — 06072024_NEPA gives009.jpg
Nonprofits from around the region line the 100 block of Wyoming Avenue in Scranton during the NEPA Gives Block Party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
7 of 13 — 06072024_NEPA gives008.jpg
Artist Ky Betts draws caricatures of Adelyn, 8, and Ezra Zvirblis, 11.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
8 of 13 — 06072024_NEPA gives007.jpg
Glynis Johns, founder & CEO of the Black Scranton Project, mans the nonprofit's tent at the NEPA Gives Block Party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
9 of 13 — 06072024_NEPA gives006.jpg
Jules Shay, 4, tries to make a shot at one of the carnival games during the NEPA Gives Block Party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
10 of 13 — 06072024_NEPA gives005.jpg
Kathryn Bondi, Cyrus Entezam, Jamie Hannigan and Josh Fries listen to music at the NEPA Gives Block Party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
11 of 13 — 06072024_NEPA gives004.jpg
Members of Daddy-O and the Sax Maniacs perform at the NEPA Gives Block Party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
12 of 13 — 06072024_NEPA gives002.jpg
Fran and Bill Warne share an umbrella and a snack during the NEPA Gives block Party.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
13 of 13 — 06072024_NEPA gives001.jpg
Reilly ,11, and Joaquin Urbina, 3, create chalk drawings on the street during the NEPA Gives Block Party in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News