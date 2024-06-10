Photo focus: NEPA Gives Block Party in Scranton

The fifth annual NEPA Gives, an 24-hour online giving extravaganza held between June 6 and 7, wrapped up with a block party on Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton.

Representatives from participating nonprofits shared their missions, stories and the impact of charitable giving during the block party.

NEPA Gives is one of the largest philanthropic events for local nonprofits in Northeastern Pennsylvania. This year's event brought in over $1 million for 241 organizations.