PHOTO FOCUS: End-of-summer fairs, fun and food in NEPA
For many, Labor Day weekend serves as an unofficial end of summer. Children cooled off at splash pads and enjoyed ice cream cones. Families celebrated their heritage and enjoyed pizza, pasta and other Italian favorites at La Festa Italiana in Scranton. In Wyoming County, 4-H members showed their livestock. At Harveys Lake, sail boats illuminated in red signified cooler days ahead.
La Festa Italiana
The festival continues at Lackawanna County Courthouse Square from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.
1 of 4 — 09012024Summer end006
Vince Giannotti spins his daughter Briella, of Clark Summit, during La Festa Italiana on Sunday. They spun while the song "Volare," which means fly, played.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 4 — 09012024Summer end008
Kristy Picciocchi prepares a dish at the Picciocchi's Pasta tent at La Festa Italiana.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 4 — 09012024Summer end004
People play bocce ball during La Festa Italiana in Scranton on Sunday.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 4 — 09012024Summer end009
People take a break at La Festa on Sunday afternoon.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Harveys Lake
1 of 6 — 09012024Summer end002
The red sails take a lap around Harveys Lake on Sunday night, signifying the end of summer.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 6 — 09012024Summer end001
Boaters watch fireworks from Harveys Lake on Sunday night.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 6 — 09012024Summer end005
Sailboats prepare to take a lap around Harveys Lake on Sunday.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 6 — 09012024Summer end003
Ducks take a break on a dock at Harveys Lake at sunset Sunday.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 6 — 08292024_SummersEnd004
A jet skier passes a group relaxing on a boat in Harveys Lake last week.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 6 — 08292024_SummersEnd005
A couple floats in inner tubes at the Harveys Lake beach last week.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Wyoming County Fair
The fair, located at 9141 Route 6 in Meshoppen Twp., concludes Monday and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd007
Wade Simpson of Hop Bottom, Susquehanna County, cuddles up to his cow, Sonic.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd008
Mya Brooks, 9, takes her calf, Charlotte, for a walk during the hot and sticky weather Wednesday at the Wyoming County Fair.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd005
Damion Wheaton of Warren Center, Bradford County, trims Athena, a holstein at the Wyoming County Fair.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd012
Kamryn Van Dewark, 14, washes her cow, Ribeye, at the Wyoming County Fair.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd011
Amelia Champluvier 6, looks for her sunflower entry in the youth competition at the Wyoming County Fair.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd010
Cheyenne Barrows, 10, holds a baby dwarf goat, while Katie Graves, 10, Oliver West 7, and Jessica Graves, 12, look at a penned goat at the Wyoming County Fair.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
7 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd014
Jessica Graves, 11, Ayrianna Pensak, 9, and Carlee Pensak, 13, sheer their sheep for the 4-H competition at the Wyoming County Fair.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
8 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd015
Katie Graves washes her sheep before competition at the Wyoming County Fair.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
9 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd016
Natalia Napoli,7, brushes her sister's pigs at the Wyoming County Fair.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
10 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd017
Joshua Vinci, 3, shows off his first place ribbon for best marigold at the Wyoming County Fair.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
11 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd013
Tunkhannock Area band students enjoy an amusement ride at the Wyoming County Fair.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Cooling off in Luzerne County
1 of 3 — 08292024_SummersEnd003
Alexandra Spasivova, 3, plays in the splash pad at Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 3 — 09012024Summer end007
Mo Turki hands an ice cream out of his Mister Softee truck on Willow Street in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News