PHOTO FOCUS: End-of-summer fairs, fun and food in NEPA

For many, Labor Day weekend serves as an unofficial end of summer. Children cooled off at splash pads and enjoyed ice cream cones. Families celebrated their heritage and enjoyed pizza, pasta and other Italian favorites at La Festa Italiana in Scranton. In Wyoming County, 4-H members showed their livestock. At Harveys Lake, sail boats illuminated in red signified cooler days ahead.

La Festa Italiana

The festival continues at Lackawanna County Courthouse Square from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

1 of 4 — 09012024Summer end006 Vince Giannotti spins his daughter Briella, of Clark Summit, during La Festa Italiana on Sunday. They spun while the song "Volare," which means fly, played. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 09012024Summer end008 Kristy Picciocchi prepares a dish at the Picciocchi's Pasta tent at La Festa Italiana. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 09012024Summer end004 People play bocce ball during La Festa Italiana in Scranton on Sunday. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 09012024Summer end009 People take a break at La Festa on Sunday afternoon. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Harveys Lake

1 of 6 — 09012024Summer end002 The red sails take a lap around Harveys Lake on Sunday night, signifying the end of summer. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 6 — 09012024Summer end001 Boaters watch fireworks from Harveys Lake on Sunday night. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 6 — 09012024Summer end005 Sailboats prepare to take a lap around Harveys Lake on Sunday. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 6 — 09012024Summer end003 Ducks take a break on a dock at Harveys Lake at sunset Sunday. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 6 — 08292024_SummersEnd004 A jet skier passes a group relaxing on a boat in Harveys Lake last week. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 6 — 08292024_SummersEnd005 A couple floats in inner tubes at the Harveys Lake beach last week. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Wyoming County Fair

The fair, located at 9141 Route 6 in Meshoppen Twp., concludes Monday and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd007 Wade Simpson of Hop Bottom, Susquehanna County, cuddles up to his cow, Sonic. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd008 Mya Brooks, 9, takes her calf, Charlotte, for a walk during the hot and sticky weather Wednesday at the Wyoming County Fair. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd005 Damion Wheaton of Warren Center, Bradford County, trims Athena, a holstein at the Wyoming County Fair. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd012 Kamryn Van Dewark, 14, washes her cow, Ribeye, at the Wyoming County Fair. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd011 Amelia Champluvier 6, looks for her sunflower entry in the youth competition at the Wyoming County Fair. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd010 Cheyenne Barrows, 10, holds a baby dwarf goat, while Katie Graves, 10, Oliver West 7, and Jessica Graves, 12, look at a penned goat at the Wyoming County Fair. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd014 Jessica Graves, 11, Ayrianna Pensak, 9, and Carlee Pensak, 13, sheer their sheep for the 4-H competition at the Wyoming County Fair. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd015 Katie Graves washes her sheep before competition at the Wyoming County Fair. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd016 Natalia Napoli,7, brushes her sister's pigs at the Wyoming County Fair. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 10 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd017 Joshua Vinci, 3, shows off his first place ribbon for best marigold at the Wyoming County Fair. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 11 of 11 — 08292024_SummersEnd013 Tunkhannock Area band students enjoy an amusement ride at the Wyoming County Fair. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Cassie Trivett 16, holds one of her dwarf goats, Mia, at the Wyoming County Fair.

Cooling off in Luzerne County