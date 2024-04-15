100 WVIA Way
Tunkhannock FFA says “YEEHAW!” to donkey basketball

By Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published April 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
The Intermediate Center team took on the High School team during Donkey Basketball at Tunkhannock Area High School to raise money for the Future Farmers of America.
AIMEE DILGER
/
WVIA News
The intermediate center team took on the high school team during donkey basketball at Tunkhannock Area High School to raise money for the Future Farmers of America.

It was a harrowing night at Tunkhannock Area High School. Teachers, police and firefighters rode on donkeys to raise money for FFA.

FFA stands for Future Farmers of America. Advisor Rob Gustin said the donkeys last came to Tunkhannock around 20 years ago. One of his students said they needed to make their comeback. Gustin thought it was a brilliant idea.

“We’re raising – we’re doing meat chickens. We’re doing – every year we participate in skills competitions. So, we need the money for transportation to travel and do competitions,” said Gustin.

Fans went wild watching donkey basketball.
1 of 5  — 04122024_Donkeyball012.jpg
Fans went wild watching donkey basketball.
AIMEE DILGER / WVIA News
A contestant steers two donkeys to help his team get to the basket.
2 of 5  — 04122024_Donkeyball010.jpg
A contestant steers two donkeys to help his team get to the basket.
AIMEE DILGER / WVIA News
The announcers had no shortage of quips to keep the audience laughing.
3 of 5  — 04122024_Donkeyball024.jpg
The announcers had no shortage of quips to keep the audience laughing.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Donkeys are led onto the court through the locker lined halls of Tunkhannock Area High School.
4 of 5  — 04122024_Donkeyball015.jpg
Donkeys are led onto the court through the locker lined halls of Tunkhannock Area HS.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Lots of tugging and pulling donkeys across the court.
5 of 5  — 04122024_Donkeyball025.jpg
Lots of tugging and pulling donkeys across the court.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

His students spent months preparing for Friday’s game. Sophomore Ava Robinson’s last two months were packed with planning meetings. She said it was absolutely worth it. Especially since her mom, Ashley Napoli, played on the Tunkhannock Intermediate Center team.

“It’s like definitely one of the most fun fundraisers I’ve ever been to,” said Robinson.

The game is pretty simple. There are two basic rules:

  1. Players have to stay with their donkeys at all times.
  2. Players can only take shots while on donkeyback

The intermediate center faced the high school teachers in round one. It got nasty. The announcer called for a time-out just minutes into the game.
“Oh god. Ladies and gentlemen, we need a pooper scooper,” echoed over the gym speakers.

Players could only take shots while riding their donkey.
1 of 4  — 04122024_Donkeyball026.jpg
Players could only take shots while riding their donkey.
AIMEE DILGER / WVIA News
A primary center player passes the ball while dealing with a stubborn donkey.
2 of 4  — 04122024_Donkeyball007.jpg
A primary center player passes the ball while dealing with a stubborn donkey.
AIMEE DILGER / WVIA News
An intermediate center teacher does her best to keep her balance on a donkey while shooting at the basket.
3 of 4  — 04122024_Donkeyball023.jpg
An intermediate center teacher does her best to keep her balance on a donkey while shooting at the basket.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A few stalled moments to clean up donkey messes were just part of the silliness.
4 of 4  — 04122024_Donkeyball017.jpg
A few stalled moments to clean up donkey messes were just part of the silliness.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Justin Muthter won round two against the Tunkhannock Police Department for the primary center. He said his “passion for the sport” led him to victory.

“It was all for fun, we’re here for a good cause and it was just being ‘one with the donkey,’” said Muthter.

He was confident the Tunkhannock Primary Center would beat the high school teachers in the final game.

“It’s over before it starts,” said Muthter.

Four-month-old Jack McCoy was there to watch his father play.
1 of 5  — 04122024_Donkeyball021.jpg
Four-month-old Jack McCoy was there to watch his father play.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A player tries to move his opponent's donkey out of the way.
2 of 5  — 04122024_Donkeyball022.jpg
A player tries to move his opponent's donkey out of the way.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Adrian Frisco, 7, cheered for the primary center during donkey basketball.
3 of 5  — 04122024_Donkeyball013.jpg
Adrian Frisco, 7, cheered for the primary center during donkey basketball.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Intermediate center teachers raced towards the basket on donkeys.
4 of 5  — 04122024_Donkeyball016.jpg
Intermediate center teachers raced towards the basket on donkeys.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Players had to be in control of the donkey at all times making grabbing loose balls tricky.
5 of 5  — 04122024_Donkeyball004.jpg
Players had to be in control of the donkey at all times making grabbing loose balls tricky.
AIMEE DILGER / WVIA News

The championship ended in a “sudden death” tie-breaker round. Whoever made the final point would win the game. The high school teachers got the ball three times, but they missed every shot.

K-12 physical education teacher Mike Franza took the ball for the primary center. He shot the winning basket as cheers rang through the gymnasium.
Local Wyoming CountyTunkhannock BoroughFuture Farmers of America
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Isabela Weiss is a storyteller turned reporter from Athens, GA. She is WVIA News's Rural Government Reporter and a Report for America corps member. Weiss lives in Wilkes-Barre with her fabulous cats, Boo and Lorelai.

You can email Isabella at isabelaweiss@wvia.org
See stories by Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America