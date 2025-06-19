EVENTFUL: Riverfest, flower show and pride celebrations this weekend
Saturday is the first official day of summer and hot and sunny weather is expected this weekend. Finally! There are so many events to help you get out and enjoy it.
NEPA Pridefest
Love, inclusivity and all the colors of the rainbow will shine bright in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday at Pridefest 2025, which is hosted by the Rainbow Alliance from noon to 4 p.m.
There will be a parade at 12 p.m. and live entertainment and vendors on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square.
There will be plenty of love to go around, with Ceremonies by Lori officiating a mass wedding ceremony.
And on Friday, the NEPA Pridefest Royale Pageant will be held at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center.
NEPA PrideFest
Sunday, Jun 22
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre Public Square
Electric City Flower Show
This free community event in Scranton will celebrate some of the best gardeners in the area, with a flower competition as the main event.
There will be plenty of things to do at the Electric City Flower Show, including live music and dozens of local vendors and organizations.
Presentations will be given in the Gentile Pavilion for those interested in learning more about horticulture.
Judging begins at 10 a.m. and the festivities conclude at 4 p.m. There will also be free admission at the Everhart Museum throughout the day.
Electric City Flower Show
Sat., Jun 21
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Nay Aug Park
500 Arthur Ave., Scranton
Riverfest
Riverfest at Nesbitt Park in Luzerne County Sunday will offer family-friendly fun right by the water.
The Riverfront Parks Committee has a children’s scavenger hunt, a Native American teaching village and environmental education activities planned for the day.
There will also be live music, a guided nature hike and a bicycle equipment giveaway.
Also, this weekend, river tours will be hosted by Susquehanna Kayak and Canoe Rentals, all ending at Nesbitt Park.
Riverfest
Sat., Jun 21
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Nesbitt Park, Kingston
Other things to do this weekend:
- Milford Music Fest features a variety of events and performances Friday through Sunday.
- A Summer Solstice Celebration will be held at Nay Aug Park in Scranton on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- A Cars and Coffee event will be held at the Lace Village in Scranton on Saturday at 9 a.m.
- Founder's Day at the Metcalf Mansion is Saturday in Tunkhannock.
- The 2nd Annual I Love Bacon Fest is happening in Forty Fort on Saturday.
- A Summer Solstice Pop-Up Shop will be at the 350 building in Pittston on Saturday.
- LCBC Church in Dickson City will host a Touch a Truck event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Friedman JCC in Kingston will host a Summer Market Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Bloomsburg Fair Farmers Market begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
- A Summer Cornhole Tournament will be held at Loyalsock Township High School Saturday.