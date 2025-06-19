EVENTFUL: Riverfest, flower show and pride celebrations this weekend

Saturday is the first official day of summer and hot and sunny weather is expected this weekend. Finally! There are so many events to help you get out and enjoy it.

NEPA Pridefest

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News A marcher holds a pride flag high in the air at the 2024 Pride parade.

Love, inclusivity and all the colors of the rainbow will shine bright in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday at Pridefest 2025, which is hosted by the Rainbow Alliance from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be a parade at 12 p.m. and live entertainment and vendors on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square.

There will be plenty of love to go around, with Ceremonies by Lori officiating a mass wedding ceremony.

And on Friday, the NEPA Pridefest Royale Pageant will be held at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center.

NEPA PrideFest

Sunday, Jun 22

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre Public Square

Electric City Flower Show

This free community event in Scranton will celebrate some of the best gardeners in the area, with a flower competition as the main event.

Facebook / Electric City Flower Show Local gardeners submit their prettiest flowers to be judged at the Electric City Flower Show.

There will be plenty of things to do at the Electric City Flower Show, including live music and dozens of local vendors and organizations.

Presentations will be given in the Gentile Pavilion for those interested in learning more about horticulture.

Judging begins at 10 a.m. and the festivities conclude at 4 p.m. There will also be free admission at the Everhart Museum throughout the day.

Electric City Flower Show

Sat., Jun 21

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Nay Aug Park

500 Arthur Ave., Scranton



Riverfest

Riverfest at Nesbitt Park in Luzerne County Sunday will offer family-friendly fun right by the water.

Facebook / Riverfront Parks Committee Susquehanna Kayak and Canoe Rentals will host river tours to Nesbitt Park this weekend.

The Riverfront Parks Committee has a children’s scavenger hunt, a Native American teaching village and environmental education activities planned for the day.

There will also be live music, a guided nature hike and a bicycle equipment giveaway.

Also, this weekend, river tours will be hosted by Susquehanna Kayak and Canoe Rentals, all ending at Nesbitt Park.

Riverfest

Sat., Jun 21

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Nesbitt Park, Kingston

