'We won:' Scranton Police vs. Arc basketball game raises money, strengthens community

The Arc Nor’Easters took an early lead in a basketball game against Scranton police, but there was no loser in Scranton High’s gym Thursday night.

“Tonight is our 15th year working with the Scranton Police Department and doing our annual basketball game fundraiser,” said Kelly Peters, director of program operations for the Arc, and the team’s coach. “It’s been very successful.”

The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Proceeds from the game benefited a fund called Arc Responds, which helps people affiliated with the Arc who are experiencing hardship. The Arc also raised $750 for Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin who was shot in January and now continues to recover at home.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News The Arc donated $750 to the Gilmartin family. Scranton Police accepted the check.

Scranton Police Corporal Justin Butler said his department appreciates the support, and is happy to help, too.

“This is just something fun that we get to get out and do and show support for a great organization in our community and get the residents and the staff from the Arc involved,” Butler said.

1 of 10 — 03142024_bball008 Scranton Patrolman Tim Merkel shoots the ball during the Arc Nor'Easters vs. Scranton Police Department basketball game held at Scranton High School. A portion of the proceeds from the event went to Detective Kyle Gilmartin. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 10 — 03142024_bball007 Scranton Police Sergeant Anthony Shields looks to pass during the Arc Nor'Easters vs. Scranton Police Department basketball game held at Scranton High School. A portion of the proceeds from the event went to Detective Kyle Gilmartin. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 10 — 03142024_bball011 Josh Godlewski of the Arc controls the ball during the Arc Nor'Easters vs. Scranton Police Department basketball game held at Scranton High School. A portion of the proceeds from the event went to Detective Kyle Gilmartin. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 10 — 03142024_bball009 Sam Donahue of the Arc and Jill Foley of the Scranton Police Department tussle for control of the ball. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 10 — 03142024_bball013 Jeff Phillips tries for a free throw during the Scranton Police vs. Arc basketball game. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 10 — 03142024_bball015 Sam Donahue of Arc and Jill Foley of the Scranton Police tussle for control of the ball. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 10 — 03142024_bball018 Jason Alers, a sponsored cadet, shoots for the Scranton Police team. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 10 — 03142024_bball019 Scranton Police Corporal Justin Butler drives to the basket. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 10 — 03142024_bball020 Josh Godlewski shoots over Coporal Justin Butler. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 10 of 10 — 03142024_bball012 Joe Scalzo gives the referee a high five after shooting a free throw for the Arc team. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Arc employees or supporters played in the game, but when it was time for foul shots, residential program specialist Sam Donahue went to ARC program participants in the crowd.

“They'll come and shoot the free throws, and they have a great time,” Donahue said. “It's probably the best part of the night, seeing them shoot the free throws.”

Proud parents, friends and caregivers cheered and captured the moments on their phones. The Mid Valley Pride Squad, a cheerleading team for girls with special needs, performed before the game. Scranton High cheerleaders volunteered their time, too.

1 of 6 — 03142024_bball002 Hazle Kadlobowski cheers before the Scranton Police vs. ARC fundraiser basketball game. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 6 — 03142024_bball004 Lyla Padelski dances with the Mid Valley Pride Squad. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 6 — 03142024_bball005 Aubrey DeFazio and Adelyn Walsh perform with the Mid Valley Pride Squad. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News. 4 of 6 — 03142024_bball006 Scranton Knights cheerleaders perform before the Arc Nor'Easters vs. Scranton Police Department basketball game held at Scranton High School. A portion of the proceeds from the event went to Detective Kyle Gilmartin. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 6 — 03142024_bball016 Fans give a standing ovation to the basketball players. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 6 — 03142024_bball010 Margret Esgro of the ARC dressed as Shabby Security and joked with the audience during the game. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The officers began to catch up at the end, but the Arc earned a 91-84 victory. After the final buzzer sounded, Mandy Lewis reflected on shooting two free throws during the game and said she loves attending programs at the Arc with her friends.

“We actually won tonight,” she said. "We won."

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Adelyn Walsh cheers with the Mid Valley Pride Squad.

Upcoming event

March is Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The Arc and Lackawanna/Susquehanna County Office of Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention will host a film screening of “Intelligent Lives” at the Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton on Wednesday, March 20.

The free event will begin with refreshments at 5 p.m. featuring music, artwork and provider information, followed by a screening of the documentary and a panel discussion with local self-advocates, individuals, families and professionals in the field of education, supports and services.

Reserve a spot here or at the theater's box office, including prior to the event.