100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eid, the end of Ramadan, celebrated locally: A Photo Essay

By Aimee Dilger
Published April 11, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Amna Hanif sits with her mother and sisters during prayer for Eid at the Wyoming Valley Sports dome on Wednesday morning. Eid marks the end of Ramadan.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Amna Hanif sits with her mother and sisters during prayer for Eid at the Wyoming Valley Sports dome on Wednesday morning. Eid marks the end of Ramadan.
Men pray at the Wyoming Valley Sports Dome for Eid.
1 of 24  — 04102024_Eid002
Men pray at the Wyoming Valley Sports Dome for Eid.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
During Eid, Muslims often wear their best clothes. Boys from Burkina Faso in West Africa dressed alike and prayed.
2 of 24  — 04102024_Eid003
During Eid, Muslims often wear their best clothes. Boys from Burkina Faso in West Africa dressed alike and prayed.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Muhammeh Ceesay, 2, holds on to his father's clothes while the adults pray. His family is from Gambia.
3 of 24  — 04102024_Eid004
Muhammeh Ceesay, 2, holds on to his father's clothes while the adults pray. His family is from Gambia.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A young boy stands with the men during prayer.
4 of 24  — 04102024_Eid005
A young boy stands with the men during prayer.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Farah Rezwi, from Mountain Top, prays during Masjid Al-Noor's Eid Al-Fitr at the Wyoming Valley Sports Dome.
5 of 24  — 04102024_Eid006
Farah Rezwi, from Mountain Top, prays during Masjid Al-Noor's Eid Al-Fitr at the Wyoming Valley Sports Dome.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Mamoun Bader tells the crowd at Masjid Al-Noor's Eid celebration to be charitable in whatever way possible.
6 of 24  — 04102024_Eid007
Mamoun Bader tells the crowd at Masjid Al-Noor's Eid celebration to be charitable in whatever way possible.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Dr. Ibrahim Almeky and Sheik Ismail listen to a speaker during Masjid Al-Noor's Eid celebration.
7 of 24  — 04102024_Eid008
Dr. Ibrahim Almeky and Sheik Ismail listen to a speaker during Masjid Al-Noor's Eid celebration.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A woman holds prayer beads during Masjid Al-Noor's Eid celebration.
8 of 24  — 04102024_Eid009
A woman holds prayer beads during Masjid Al-Noor's Eid celebration.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Zakat ul Fitr are charitable donations that are given before Eid prayer, which marks the end of Ramadan.
9 of 24  — 04102024_Eid010
Zakat ul Fitr are charitable donations that are given before Eid prayer, which marks the end of Ramadan.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Beautiful clothes are worn for the celebration of Eid.
10 of 24  — 04102024_Eid011
Beautiful clothes are worn for the celebration of Eid.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Mehmet Sacit Arvasi, from Turkey, wears traditional garb.
11 of 24  — 04102024_Eid012
Mehmet Sacit Arvasi, from Turkey, wears traditional garb.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A boy grabs his father's Zulfiqar, a sword worn by Middle Eastern men.
12 of 24  — 04102024_Eid013
A boy grabs his father's Zulfiqar, a sword worn by Middle Eastern men.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Women decorate their skin with ornate henna ahead of the Eid celebration.
13 of 24  — 04102024_Eid014
Women decorate their skin with ornate henna ahead of the Eid celebration.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Dr. Ibrahim Almeky and young men sing a call to prayer during an Eid celebration.
14 of 24  — 04102024_Eid015
Dr. Ibrahim Almeky and young men sing a call to prayer during an Eid celebration.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Adam Dahou, 9 months, is held by his sister while his mother fixes his clothes during an Eid celebration in Luzerne County.
15 of 24  — 04102024_Eid016
Adam Dahou, 9 months, is held by his sister while his mother fixes his clothes during an Eid celebration in Luzerne County.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
At the end of the Eid celebration, hugs and other signs of respect are given.
16 of 24  — 04102024_Eid018
At the end of the Eid celebration, hugs and other signs of respect are given.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Khadim Diop of Senegal shows a sign of respect of the communauté mouride, a Sufi spiritual guide.
17 of 24  — 04102024_Eid019
Khadim Diop of Senegal shows a sign of respect of the communauté mouride, a Sufi spiritual guide.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Gamal Derghn, of Palestine, made hummus and a Fava dip for Eid, the celebration officially breaking the month long fast of Ramadan.
18 of 24  — 04102024_Eid020
Gamal Derghn, of Palestine, made hummus and a Fava dip for Eid, the celebration officially breaking the month long fast of Ramadan.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Shoes are left outside of the prayer area during an Eid celebration in Luzerne County.
19 of 24  — 04102024_Eid022
Shoes are left outside of the prayer area during an Eid celebration in Luzerne County.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Men pray in a separate area from women. Many kneel in prayer and face the Ka'bah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.
20 of 24  — 04102024_Eid023
Men pray in a separate area from women. Many kneel in prayer and face the Ka'bah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Women pray during Eid.
21 of 24  — 04102024_Eid024
Women pray during Eid.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
An Eid celebration was held at the Wyoming Valley Sports Dome.
22 of 24  — eid.jpg
An Eid celebration was held at the Wyoming Valley Sports Dome.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Muslims embrace during an Eid celebration in Luzerne County.
23 of 24  — eid2.jpg
Muslims embrace during an Eid celebration in Luzerne County.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Dyana Elbattah hands out sweets to the children attending an Eid celebration.
24 of 24  — 04102024_Eid017
Dyana Elbattah hands out sweets to the children attending an Eid celebration.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Eid al-Fitr was Wednesday. It marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan — which is a time for dawn-to-sunset fasting, prayer and charitable acts. The holiday began on March 11 when the new moon was sighted.

Muslims celebrate Eid worldwide. Particular prayers are said during the celebration.

Masjid Al-Noor held a large Eid celebration at the Wyoming Valley Sports Dome.

Javied, 7, and Noor Blessing-Akhter, 5, wear traditional Pakistani clothes. Javied is wearing a Kurta and Noor, a Shalwar Kameez.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Javied, 7, and Noor Blessing-Akhter, 5, wear traditional Pakistani clothes. Javied is wearing a Kurta and Noor, a Shalwar Kameez.
Tags
Local Luzerne CountyRamadanEid
Aimee Dilger
See stories by Aimee Dilger
Related Stories