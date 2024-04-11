Eid, the end of Ramadan, celebrated locally: A Photo Essay
Men pray at the Wyoming Valley Sports Dome for Eid.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
During Eid, Muslims often wear their best clothes. Boys from Burkina Faso in West Africa dressed alike and prayed.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Muhammeh Ceesay, 2, holds on to his father's clothes while the adults pray. His family is from Gambia.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A young boy stands with the men during prayer.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Farah Rezwi, from Mountain Top, prays during Masjid Al-Noor's Eid Al-Fitr at the Wyoming Valley Sports Dome.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Mamoun Bader tells the crowd at Masjid Al-Noor's Eid celebration to be charitable in whatever way possible.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Dr. Ibrahim Almeky and Sheik Ismail listen to a speaker during Masjid Al-Noor's Eid celebration.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A woman holds prayer beads during Masjid Al-Noor's Eid celebration.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Zakat ul Fitr are charitable donations that are given before Eid prayer, which marks the end of Ramadan.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Beautiful clothes are worn for the celebration of Eid.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Mehmet Sacit Arvasi, from Turkey, wears traditional garb.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A boy grabs his father's Zulfiqar, a sword worn by Middle Eastern men.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Women decorate their skin with ornate henna ahead of the Eid celebration.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Dr. Ibrahim Almeky and young men sing a call to prayer during an Eid celebration.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Adam Dahou, 9 months, is held by his sister while his mother fixes his clothes during an Eid celebration in Luzerne County.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
At the end of the Eid celebration, hugs and other signs of respect are given.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Khadim Diop of Senegal shows a sign of respect of the communauté mouride, a Sufi spiritual guide.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Gamal Derghn, of Palestine, made hummus and a Fava dip for Eid, the celebration officially breaking the month long fast of Ramadan.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Shoes are left outside of the prayer area during an Eid celebration in Luzerne County.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Men pray in a separate area from women. Many kneel in prayer and face the Ka'bah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Women pray during Eid.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
An Eid celebration was held at the Wyoming Valley Sports Dome.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Muslims embrace during an Eid celebration in Luzerne County.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Dyana Elbattah hands out sweets to the children attending an Eid celebration.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Eid al-Fitr was Wednesday. It marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan — which is a time for dawn-to-sunset fasting, prayer and charitable acts. The holiday began on March 11 when the new moon was sighted.
Muslims celebrate Eid worldwide. Particular prayers are said during the celebration.
Masjid Al-Noor held a large Eid celebration at the Wyoming Valley Sports Dome.