In big night for Republicans, Bresnahan, Mackenzie win; Trump and McCormick lead statewide

It was a night for Republicans to celebrate.

Their challengers apparently defeated incumbent Democratic members of Congress from northeast Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial results from the election Tuesday.

Statewide, the Associated Press declared former President Donald Trump the winner in Pennsylvania and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick was leading three-term incumbent Sen. Bob Casey.

The Pennsylvania victory put Trump within three electoral votes of the 270 necessary to win the presidency for a second time. He either won or led in all seven swing states.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. , the first former president declared he won a second term.

Republicans' three statewide row office candidates won decisive victories, too

In the 8th Congressional District, Republican construction and traffic signal system company CEO Rob Bresnahan of Dallas Twp. had 192,784 votes to 185,930 for six-term U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Moosic Democrat.

Cartwright left what was supposed to be a victory party at the Waldorf Social Club in Scranton well before the almost-final results were known and could not be reached for comment later.

Bresnahan claimed victory later.

In the 7th Congressional District, Republican state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie defeated U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, 197,438 to 191,026.

In the presidential race, Trump led Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, early this morning with 3,317,048 votes to Harris’ 3,137,674.

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican former hedge fund manager Dave McCormick led three-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, 3,250,748 votes to 3,168,983.

In the other statewide races:



York County District Attorney Dave Sunday gave Republicans their first victory for attorney general since Tom Corbett won in 2008.

Sunday led former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale early this morning, 3,271,759 votes to 2,926,762.



Incumbent Republican Auditor General Tim DeFoor was headed for a second four-year term, defeating state Malcolm Kenyatta, a Philadelphia Democrat. DeFoor led 3,266,205 votes to Kenyatta's 2,884,758.



Incumbent Republican Treasurer Stacy Garrity won a second four-year term with 3,316,701 votes to Democratic candidate Erin McClelland’s 2,865,204.

Democratic candidates facing challengers in local state representative races fared better. They won, though by narrower margins than they might have.

In the state 118th House District race, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Haddock won a second two-year term by defeating Republican challenger McKayla Kathio, 19,314 votes to 15,079.

At the Dupont Polish Club, Haddock, of Pittston Twp. declared victory.

“Unfortunately, she didn't have a solid message. [She’s] just very negative, [and doesn’t have] much to say. And [she] talked about the borderline and the wall and all this stuff, that's not what Pennsylvania state representatives do,” Haddock said.

Kathio, who held her election returns party at Pittston’s Tomato Bar & Bistro, said before the results were complete that she would vote for stricter border laws if elected.

“People should come in [to America] the right way, in my opinion, just like everyone else has had to in the past,” she said.

In the 121st House District race, Eddie Day Pashinski won a 10th term, defeating Republican cleaning company owner Dino Disler, 10,883 votes to 9,002.

Speaking at Rodano’s Restaurant in downtown Wilkes-Barre, Pashinski said plans to continue serving constituents in his next term.

“We're the wealthiest, most powerful nation in the world. How did we do that? We did that with people coming together,” Pashinski said. “Everything wasn't perfect, there were arguments, discussions, but we are able to make improvements and build this country for a lot of people. I hope the people that are listening to this never forget all those that gave their lives, sacrificed for us to be where we are today.”

Republicans held other state House and Senate seats.

In the 120th House District race, Republican security technology company co-owner Brenda Pugh will replace retiring Republican Rep. Aaron Kaufer.

Speaking at the Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter, Pugh defeated a challenge from Democratic candidate Fern Leard. Pugh had 17,918, Leard, 12,947.

“I’m ready to go to work,” Pugh said shortly after declaring at a campaign party at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter. “I want to make sure that we are keeping Pennsylvania out of the pockets of the residents of the 120th. We can’t control inflation, but we can certainly control how much money in taxes Pennsylvania is taking out of the residents’ pockets.”

Before Pugh’s victory was apparent, Leard, who lost for the same seat in 2022, called that race “a setback.”

“And we just kept going,” Leard said. “We knew that this district could be flipped, and I heard from enough people to know that they want some of the change that we want, they want to see things get better.”

Here are the results of other contested races in northeast and north-central Pennsylvania.

76th House District

Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, Republican, 21,101

Denise Maris, Democratic, 9,186

85th House District

Rep. David Rowe, Republican, 23,924

Nicholas Jacobson, Democratic, 8,985

109th House District

Rep. Robert Leadbeter III, Republican, 21,209

Nicholas McGaw, Democratic, 10,285

115th House District

Rep. Maureen Madden, Democratic, 15,707

Matthew Long, Republican, 13,736

116th House District

Rep. Dane Watro Jr., Republican, 13,970

Deborah Adoff, Democratic, 5,002

119th House District

Rep. Alec Ryncavage, Republican, 16,122

Megan Kocher, Democratic, 8,522

123rd House District

Rep. Tim Twardzik, Republican, 19,305

Michael Zvalaren, Democratic, 5,769

124th House District

Rep. Jamie Barton, Republican, 21,564

Tina Burns, Democratic

139th House District

Jeffrey Olsommer, Republican, 25,998

Robin Schooley Skibber, Democratic, 12,597

176th House District

Rep. Jack Rader Jr., Republican, 21,212

Hope Christman, Democratic, 12,402

189th House District

Rep. Tarah Probst, Democratic, 16,706

Lisa VanWhy, Republican, 12,401

23rd Senate District

Sen. Gene Yaw, Republican, 99,472

Kim Pitcher, Democratic, 33,354

27th Senate District

Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, Republican, 63,967

Patricia Lawton, Democratic, 21,303

29th Senate District

Sen. David Argall, Republican, 68,067

John Zugarek, Democratic, 19,564

Timothy Henning, Libertarian, 2,926

9th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, Republican, 236,445

Amanda Waldman, Democratic, 93,132

15th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, Republican, 270,669

Zach Womer, Democratic, 100,904